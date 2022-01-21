Buddy Guy in Concert with Mike Wheeler

Please take a moment to familiarize yourself with some of our new policies that will be in effect to keep Legends a safe and healthy environment for all our guests.

Dinner Acoustic Set w/ Morry Sochat 5:30-8PM

Tickets can be purchased here.

COVID POLICY: In accordance with the City of Chicago mandate, as of January 3, all patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entry. (Patrons are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after they have received 2 doses of Moderna/Pfizer or 1 dose of J&J). Patrons will be asked to show their valid vaccination card — clear photocopy or digital photo is permissible — along with a photo ID when they arrive at the door. Masks will be worn by staff at all times and will be required of all attendees when not eating and drinking.

BAG POLICY: No large bags, backpacks, computer cases, briefcases, or luggage allowed.

REFUND/EXCHANGE POLICY: Buddy Guy’s Legends will NOT accept refunds or exchanges for January 2022 Buddy Shows. For that reason, we ask that you review your order carefully before purchase.

SEATING POLICY: Due to ongoing challenges with the pandemic, Buddy Guy’s Legends will be doing things a little differently this year. For the first time ever, the club is offering a choice of reserved seating OR standing room only tickets (SRO will be limited). Reserved seating means that patrons will NOT need to line up early in freezing temperatures for “first-come, first-served” seating. As much as we love the tradition of lining up early, we don’t want anyone taking the risk during a pandemic. Patrons who chose reserved seating will select seats from our seating chart at the time of purchase. Patrons who chose standing room only tickets will have access to standing room areas near the back bar.

WILL CALL: To pick up your will call tickets please bring the following: Photo ID, Credit Card used for Purchase, and Order #.

The name on the will call order must match the name on your photo ID

ARE YOU BUYING TICKETS AS A GIFT?: If you wish to purchase tickets as a gift please fill in the “This is a gift for” field at the bottom of the check out page. Please fill in the person’s name who will be picking up the tickets as it appears on their Photo ID.

AGE RESTRICTIONS: All Buddy Shows are 21+.

*Opening bands subject to change.