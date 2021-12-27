Brookfield Zoo is “Bringing the Zoo to You” Tune in for special Facebook Live chats during last week of 2021

During the last week of 2021 when most children are on winter break from school and adults are taking some time off from work, Brookfield Zoo will be hosting special “Bringing the Zoo to You” Facebook Live chats. Tune in December 27-30 at 10 a.m., to watch animal care specialists as they share interesting and fun facts about the animals as well as answer questions from viewers.

Animals being featured during the winter-break live chats are:

Reindeer on Monday, December 27

Red panda on Tuesday, December 28

Bactrian camel on Wednesday, December 29

Peanut and Celia, two of the zoo’s gray seals, on Thursday, December 30

Those who cannot tune in to watch the chats live, can access “Bringing the Zoo to You” videos on Brookfield Zoo’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Families can also visit many of the zoo’s animals in person during the final week of Holiday Magic®, presented by ComEd and Meijer. The final days are December 26-31 from 3 to 9 p.m. (Brookfield Zoo will not open until 3 p.m. on Holiday Magic days.) Prior to arriving at the zoo for an evening filled with memorable moments, guests are required to secure advanced admission and parking tickets online at CZS.org/HolidayMagic.