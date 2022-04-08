Brews & Bites with Chicago’s Black Owned Breweries

Join us for an event featuring Chicago’s Black beer brewers for a special pairing event. Featuring 6 beers, 1 welcome beer & 5 beers paired with a dish curated by a Time Out Market chef. Event runs from 4-7 PM and you will receive a card to mark off each pairing as well as the welcome beer. We will feature a live band from 4-6 PM.

You may enter the event at any time for the duration of the event but you may only visit each station once.

We have also added a beer only ticket that includes an 8 oz pour of each beer!

The VIP ticket gets you into our stadium for an exclusive Brewers talk and a swag bag featuring Time Out Market swag as well as swag from the brewers!

Featured Brewers & Beers with Food Pairings:

Haymarket Beer Company (This is the collaboration beer on which all brewers contributed) – Chicago Uncommon Ale – 5.6% ABV – WELCOME BEER NO PAIRING

Black Horizon – Midnight Fist Fight – Citra Hopped Hazy IPA – 7% ABV – Paired with Arami’s Salmon, Tuna, Citrus Maki – Salmon and crispy fried shallots topped w Ahi tuna dressed in citrus aioli and finished w fresh micro greens

Funkytown – Hip-Hops and R&Brew – American Pale Ale – 5.5% ABV – Paired with Bar Goa’s Semolina Crusted Shrimp with Recheado Remoulade

The Black Beer Baron & The Brother at the Bar – Harold’s ’83 Honey Ale – 5.3% ABV Paired with Urbanbelly’s Belly Corn Dog

Moor’s – Session Ale – 5.0% ABV – Paired with Polombia’s Short Rib Emparogi

Turner Haus – Helen – Grapefruit Lager – 5.6% ABV – Paired with Soul & Smoke’s Jerk Lamb Chop w/ Pineapple Salsa