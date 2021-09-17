fbpx
Friday, September 17, 2021
Both Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots Are Now Over $400,000,000

For the first time in at least six months, both of the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are above $400,000,000 at the same time.

There is a combined prize total of $862,000,000 on offer over the next two draws, which is the highest combined jackpot total since January 2021.

Both jackpots have been on a roll throughout the summer, with the Powerball last hit in early June and Mega Millions hit in late May.

Tonight, the Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $405,000,000. The deadline to buy a ticket for a chance to win this cash prize is 8:59pm Central Time on Friday, which is draw day.

On Saturday, the Powerball drawing will have an estimated $457,000,000 jackpot on offer. The deadline to buy a Powerball ticket is 8:59pm Central Time on Saturday, which is draw day.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier or the Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.  Mega Millions will be drawn on Friday, September 17, at 10 P.M. CT.  and Powerball will be drawn on Saturday, September 18, at 9:59 P.M. CT.  It’s never been easier for residents 18 and over to play as Illinois Lottery draw-based game tickets can be purchased online, in-store and on the Illinois Lottery app.  Visit IllinoisLottery.com for more information.

