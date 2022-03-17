Blacks and Latinos among 19M undercounted in U.S. Census

Blacks were among the minorities heavily undercounted in the 2020 Census, while white and Asian residents were overcounted, but the national population was overall accurate, according to the Census Bureau in a report that was released March 10.

Estimates indicate the Census Bureau undercounted by 18.8 million in its 2020 Census tally, which amounted to 331.45 million people.

The Census Bureau said most of the undercounted included Blacks, Latinos and Native Americans. The Census missed counting 4.99 of every 100 Hispanics, 5.64 of every 100 Native Americans and 3.3 of every 100 Black residents. Bureau officials said in 2010, 2.06 of every 100 Black residents were undercounted.

In contrast, for every 100 residents counted, the Census wrongly added 1.64 non-Hispanic whites and 2.62 ethnic Asians.

The Bureau said minority groups undercounted in the 2020 Census lived in concentrated cities and tribal areas. The Bureau did not specify which cities’ minority populations were undercounted, but the latest data could shake up efforts to remap Chicago’s 50 wards.

After the 2020 Census figures were released, Alderman Anthony Beale (9th) said he believed Blacks in his and other wards were undercounted.