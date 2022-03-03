Blacks feel left out of Biden’s State of the Union address

He slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressed support for Ukraine, praised federal efforts during the pandemic, urged funding for police, asked Republicans to back his agenda and pressed for lower prescription drug costs.

But as the world was watching, President Joe Biden during his first State of the Union address did not mention recent verdicts on federal hate crimes, slavery reparations, rising discriminatory housing appraisals against Black homeowners, student loan debt, efforts to curb teaching Black history in schools and the pandemic’s impact on poor neighborhoods throughout the country.

When it came to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Biden in less than five seconds told lawmakers to give their support. He urged Republicans to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and asked lawmakers to confirm the nation’s first Black female Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, who many television viewers didn’t see during the live event.

What viewers did see for the first time was two powerful women who sat behind the president during the speech. One was the nation’s first Black female vice president, Kamala Harris, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

But symbolism wasn’t enough to stop some Blacks from feeling the president didn’t connect with them on the issues that affect them. Some remain disappointed in a president who won the White House with the overwhelming help of Black voters.

Analysts say Biden’s speech was aimed at unifying a deeply divided Congress, where Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate continue to spar on the president’s economic agenda on infrastructure and the economy.

With inflation and other domestic and foreign issues facing America, President Biden is under pressure to improve his dismal approval ratings as Democrats face an uphill battle in maintaining control of House and Senate during the midterm elections.

But there is concern that Blacks will be overlooked as Biden tackles problems that are affecting his approval ratings. Inflation and crime are two of the biggest issues Republicans are leveling against Biden.

Federal hate crimes against Blacks and student loan debt are hitting Black America hard. Black women are among the most burdened group of student loan borrowers. They also have the highest percentage of voting for Biden and most Democratic presidential candidates.