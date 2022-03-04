Black History Saturdays at Urban Art Retreat, 1957 S. Spaulding, from 1-4. We started at the end of January & will go through March 19. These Saturdays are opportunities to learn more about black history & have fun while doing it. We watch a documentary by Henry Louis Gates called “African Americans : Many Rivers to Cross”.

One segment at a time, followed by discussion, writing, & easy art project. We have refreshments & sometimes play a game – Who is the Black Hero? guessing the person who is described & keeping score to see who guessed the most correctly.

We also have speakers lined up. Saturday, February 19, we have the outsider artist & animal activist, Cat Roberts. Paul Norrington, North Lawndale historian, is scheduled to speak on February 26. On March 5, Billy Che Brooks, black panther for life, will speak & answer questions.