Friday, March 4, 2022
ChicagoArts and Culture

Black History Saturdays

By Crusader Staff
Black History Saturdays at Urban Art Retreat, 1957 S. Spaulding, from 1-4. We started at the end of January & will go through March 19. These Saturdays are opportunities to learn more about black history & have fun while doing it. We watch a documentary by Henry Louis Gates called “African Americans : Many Rivers to Cross”.

One segment at a time, followed by discussion, writing, & easy art project. We have refreshments & sometimes play a game – Who is the Black Hero? guessing the person who is described & keeping score to see who guessed the most correctly.

We also have speakers lined up. Saturday, February 19, we have the outsider artist & animal activist, Cat Roberts. Paul Norrington, North Lawndale historian, is scheduled to speak on February 26. On March 5, Billy Che Brooks, black panther for life, will speak & answer questions.

Students can receive learning service hours and community service hours for attending 1-4p.m. The Black History Saturdays are free & open to the public. I hope you will help spread the word & will be able to attend Black History Saturdays! People can email [email protected] to register or for more information.

Crusader Staff
