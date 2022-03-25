fbpx
Friday, March 25, 2022
HomeChicagoBlack Girl Magic Brunch
ChicagoCommunity

Black Girl Magic Brunch

By Melba Serrano
0
4

It’s all fun and games when the creators of Bragger’s RightsFam FooleryJust Play EntertainmentTipOff Games and Trading Races collaborate to bring you the Black Girl Magic Brunch! Grab some friends and join us at The Woodlawn for a delicious brunch by full of mimosas, bellinis and of course friendly competition to win cool prizes from our sponsors.

The Holistic Chef Brunch Menu Includes:

  • French Toast
  • Shrimp & Grits
  • Potatoes
  • Fruit Skewers
  • Eggs
  • Bacon/Sausage

Vegan options will be available

Click here for Tickets

Previous articleCook County Buildings Go Dark for Earth Hour
Next articleYour support of Black women shouldn’t stop once March ends
Melba Serrano
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -[adrotate group="3"]

Stay Connected

4,978FansLike
203FollowersFollow
2,458FollowersFollow
61,453SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -pulse subscription

Events

Latest News

Chicago

State acts to partially retire unemployment debt

Crusader Staff - 0
By CAPITOL NEWS ILLINOIS Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed a measure to allocate $2.7 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay...

Democrats hope GOP overplayed hand in Jackson hearings

Your support of Black women shouldn’t stop once March ends

© Chicago Crusader Created by MMGWebsites.com