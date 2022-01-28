Landmark $1.85 billion in relief for federal, private loan borrowers

A broad coalition of state attorneys general (AGs) recently secured student loan debt cancellation and restitution against Navient, the nation’s largest student loan servicer.

Pending federal court approval of the settlement, a record $1.7 billion in debt and an additional $95 million in restitution will resolve and relieve related complaints dating back as far as 2009 regarding federal and private student loans.

“Our investigation uncovered two deceptive and unfair schemes Navient was using that broke the law and put their own profits ahead of the people they served,” said Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania State Attorney General (AG) on January 13.

Other state AGs signing on to the settlement included locales with substantial Black and other minority populations, among them: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.

The AGs alleged that struggling federal student loan borrowers were never advised by Navient about the benefits of affordable, income-driven loan repayment plans that had the potential to reduce payments to as low as $0 per month, provided interest subsidies, and/or helped attain forgiveness of any remaining balance after 20-25 years of qualifying payments.

Under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, borrowers who worked in government and qualified public service careers could retire their loans following 10 years of on-time payments.

Instead, Navient steered these borrowers into costly long-term forbearance plans that deepened loan debts through additional interest costs.

Additionally, Navient originated predatory subprime private loans to students attending for-profit schools and colleges with low graduation rates, even though it knew that a very high percentage of such borrowers would be unable to repay the loans.

These higher-cost and risky sub-prime loans were used as “an inducement to get schools to use Navient as a preferred lender” for highly-profitable federal and “prime” private loans. These predatory loans were made without regard for borrowers and their families, many of whom were unknowingly ensnared in debts they could never repay.

When facing unemployment or other financial hardship, many borrowers rely on their student loan servicer to help them enroll in alternative repayment plans or request a modification of loan terms. While borrowers choose their student loans, they generally have no choice as to who will service that same loan. In many cases, borrowers must depend upon a loan official not of their choosing, and who is seldom the same one over the life of a loan.