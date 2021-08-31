Bill Duke Launches Digital Platform YOUNITE Network and Releases Two Empowering Books

Actor, writer, producer, director, and author Bill Duke currently stars in the crime thriller, No Sudden Move streaming on HBO Max has launches the new digital platform YOUNITE Network coming this fall on and releases two books that are available now.

Bill Duke founded YOUNITE Network out of his desire to inspire, entertain, educate, and inform a global audience with content. YOUNITE Network is a multi-cultural media outlet that features scripted and unscripted programs and series of positive, uplifting stories by inspirational people and changemakers across a wide range of demographics, age groups and ethnicities.

Through celebrity endorsed programming such as “Bill Duke Presents…. INSIGHTS”, that uplifts and resonates with people’s hearts, souls and minds, YOUNITE Network calls attention to all kinds of people around the world doing great things during this challenging time in our society.

Ever the philanthropist, Bill Duke seeks to provide the next generation with empowering content that encourages them to achieve their individual greatness. He said, “Our children deserve to live their dreams, not in spite of what we leave them but because of what we leave them, which is HOPE.”

YOUNITE Network’s original series lineup includes titles such as Aspire to Inspire, Insights, Younite Your Sound and Be the Change, which sets the network up as a successful vehicle for inspiration, connecting the world through stories that can change lives. Individuals can subscribe to YOUNITE Network for free via the network website.

An accomplished writer and poet, Bill Duke is the author of two books, The Works of The Invisible Man, a collection of eclectic prose, and The Journey, a coming-of-age story. The latter’s narrative centers on “Nobody” who goes on a journey in pursuit of becoming “Somebody.” Cutting across color lines, The Journey speaks to anyone who has struggled with challenges with self-image, acceptance, bullying and tolerance. The Journey’s audio book and animated film will feature voice-overs from positive, like-minded actors.

The Works of the Invisible Man and The Journey are available on Home | My Site (wixsite.com)

YOUNITE Network – www.younitenetwork.com / Youtube: Subscribe

Social Media: IG/FB/TW: @younitenetwork

No Sudden Move – HBO Max Movie Trailer Link

Social Media Hashtags: #YouNiteNetwork #NoSuddenMove #dukemediaentertainment #realbillduke

Follow Bill Duke on:

Instagram @realbillduke

Twitter @realbillduke