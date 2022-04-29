Bears sign defensive back Tavon Young to one-year deal

In a recent signing, the Chicago Bears added free agent cornerback Tavon Young on a one-year deal.

According to the Chicago Bears, Young enters his seventh season in the NFL (in 2022) after spending the previous six seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, where he was originally drafted in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Young has competed in 50 regular season games with 24 starts across his career, totaling 122 tackles, 4.0 sacks, four interceptions, 16 passes defensed, 11 TFL, six QBH and four fumble recoveries.

After spending the entire 2019 season and majority of 2020 on injured reserve, Young returned for the entire season in 2021, playing in 17 games with seven starts.

A 2021 Ed Block Courage Award recipient, Young totaled 34 tackles (29 solo), 2.0 sacks, one interception, three passes defensed, three QBH and four TFL on the season. In Week 16 vs. the Rams, he recorded a career-high and team-high nine tackles (seven solo).

Young also recorded his fourth-career interception in Baltimore’s 36-35 victory over Kansas City on September 19. The pick marked the first interception thrown by QB Patrick Mahomes in his 12 September starts throughout his career.

Although missing the 2017 season due to injury sustained during OTAs, Young made a strong comeback in 2018, recording 36 tackles (34 solo), five passes defensed, 2.0 sacks, two fumble recovery touchdowns and one interception.

In his first game back, he posted three tackles, a career-high 2.0 sacks and one pass defensed in the Ravens’ 47-3 victory over Buffalo. In Week 16 at the Chargers, Young had a 62-yard fumble return for touchdown late in the fourth quarter to secure a Ravens victory.

His 62-yard return for a touchdown still stands as a Ravens franchise record. Young was also one of only four NFL players to score multiple defensive touchdowns in 2018.

As a rookie in 2016, Young played in 16 games with 11 starts. He tallied 50 tackles (41 solo), two interceptions (returned 22 yards), eight passes defensed and one fumble recovery. With Young’s assistance, the Ravens’ defense finished first in the league with 18 interceptions, allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards and was the league’s seventh-ranked unit.

Young played college football at Temple University, where he played in 48 career games (32 starts) posting 127 tackles (99 solo), 2.5 sacks, eight TFL, seven interceptions and scored on two touchdown returns. He earned a trip to the 2016 Senior Bowl and in 2014, led the team in interceptions (four) and the AAC in interception return yards (153 yards).

