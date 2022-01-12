Bears move on from Coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace

After a lack of success in both the playoffs and regular season, the Chicago Bears moved on from Coach Matt Nagy and General Manager Ryan Pace on Monday, January 10, according to several reports.

The Bears finished with a 6-11 record on the season.

“I want to thank the Bears organization, especially Mrs. Virginia McCaskey, George H. McCaskey and Ted Phillips, for the last seven years,” said Bears former GM Ryan Pace in a statement.

“This is a first-class organization and my family and I enjoyed our time in Chicago. Today’s news is the tough part of our business, but I am proud to have poured absolutely everything into making the Chicago Bears a better football team every single day since first stepping foot into Halas Hall.”

Pace said from the expansion of Halas Hall, to every staff hire, to every roster move, to every scouting trip, to every draft pick, he embraced the journey with a championship vision in mind.

In addition to sharing his memories about his time with the organization, Pace also thanked CoachNagy and his family, for their effort and contributions.

“Together the last four years we built a culture that persevered and a foundation that will catapult the organization into the next phase of success,” said Pace. “Although we did not reach our ultimate goal, we accomplished a lot.”

Pace said his most notable accomplishments as the Bears GM were winning an NFC North title, two playoff berths, producing 19 Pro Bowlers and 6 All-Pro selections during his tenure.

Pace also added, “To the players, I appreciate everything that you gave out on the field. I believe in each and every one of you, and I know the talent is there to bring a championship to Chicago. To the entire football operations staff, I appreciate your dedication and tireless efforts during our time together. Your grind behind the scenes does not go unnoticed, and the sacrifices are essential to the successes we have had together.”

Pace also thanked Bears fans too, “your passion is palpable daily. Through the wins and losses, it was our constant goal to deliver the championship you deserve. Thank you for making this city the best ‘home field advantage’ in the NFL.”

Following Pace’s statement, Nagy also thanked the Bears organization for giving him an opportunity.

“To the Chicago Bears organization – It was an honor to serve as your Head Coach over the past four seasons,” said Nagy. “I want to thank Ted Phillips, George H. McCaskey and Mrs. Virginia McCaskey for the opportunity to lead one of the game’s most storied franchises. It’s four years I’ll always remember.”

From 2015-2022, both Pace and Nagy combined for a 48-64 record. Under their watch, the team finished 16 games under .500. In addition to Pace and Nagy’s record, Bears Chairman George McCaskey said he will thoroughly be involved in the search for the team’s next GM and head coach hire. McCaskey explained that the search process for a new coach and a GM will take time.

“We will be thorough, diligent and exhaustive,” McCaskey said via Bears Twitter.

