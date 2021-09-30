Bears lose 26-6 to Cleveland Browns in QB Justin Fields’ debut

Due to questionable play-calling by head coach Matt Nagy and a lack of protection by the team’s offensive line, the Chicago Bears fell to the Cleveland Browns 26-6 on Sunday, September 26, on the road.

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields was sacked nine times in Sunday’s game. It was Fields’ first start of his NFL career.

“I talked to [QB] Nick [Foles] and Andy [Dalton] on the sidelines and they both said this is football,” said Fields about the tough loss to the Browns via NFL.com. “You’re going to have these days. You just have to bounce back and play better. I know me. Personally, I want to get back and work as hard as ever to get better each and every day.”

Fields finished the day throwing 0 touchdowns on 6 of 20 passing attempts for 68 yards. Fields constantly faced pressure from the Cleveland Browns defense all game long.