Bears Jakeem Grant, Sr., named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

In a recent announcement, Chicago Bears wide receiver and punt returner Jakeem Grant, Sr., was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in recognition of his performance in Week 14 versus the Green Bay Packers.

According to the Chicago Bears, Grant entered the Bears record books on Sunday, December 12, after taking a 97-yard punt return for a touchdown with 1:32 to go in the second quarter.

The run by Grant was the longest punt return for a touchdown in Bears history and the longest since Johnny Bailey took a 95-yard punt return for a score on December 29, 1990, against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Grant’s return marked the first punt return for a touchdown by any NFL team in 2021 and tied for the 10th-longest punt return in NFL history. Overall, he totaled 131 punt return yards on three returns (43.7 avg).

In addition to his long return, Grant also found the end zone on a 46-yard touchdown through the air, the third long- est reception of his career, and marked his 100th career reception and the seventh receiving touchdown.

Last Sunday also marked the second multi-touchdown performance of Grant’s career, joining a September 23, 2018, performance against the Oakland Raiders in which he hauled in two receiving touchdowns.

The organization said Devin Hester was the last Bears player to return a punt for a touchdown with a receiving touchdown in the same game, doing so on December 20, 2010, in a 40-14 road victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Hester returned a punt 64 yards for a score and came through on the receiving end of a 14-yard pass from Jay Cutler.

This was Grant’s third player of the week honor as a player. Grant earned AFC Player of the Week honors back in 2018 and 2020 as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Joseph Phillips is the Sports Editor for the Chicago Crusader Newspaper. He is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 17 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago. He can be reached at [email protected].