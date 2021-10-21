Bears fall to Green Bay Packers 24-14 at home

The Chicago Bears are now 3-3 on the season after falling 24-14 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 17, at Soldier Field.

Although the Bears jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter, the Packers’ offense outscored the Bears 24-7 to help close out the game. The team’s final score came on a short touchdown run by quarterback Aaron Rodgers late in the fourth quarter.

The run was very meaningful to Rodgers, as he told Bears fans, “I own you,” after being taunted near the end zone. Following Sunday’s game, Rodgers was asked, “Do you feel a sense of ownership in this rivalry?” He responded, “Well, we’ve won a few in a row now. I love this rivalry. It’s been a lot of fun over the years. That’s what I told Justin on the field, I said, ‘Enjoy this. It’s a special rivalry. Unlike any other in our game.’ And, you know, we played a complete game today. We needed the drive late in the fourth, and we came out on top.”

When asked what prompted his response to the Bears fans after scoring the touchdown, he responded, “Sometimes you blackout on the field, in a good way. (Laughing). I’ve definitely blacked out in a concussion, which isn’t a good way. But I looked up in the stands and in the front row, all I saw was a woman giving me a gesture. (Laughing). So, I’m not sure exactly what came out of my mouth next.”

In addition to Rodgers’ scoring on his clutch TD, QB Justin Fields threw for only one TD in Sunday’s game. Fields was asked about what sort of things he would take away from his matchup with Rodgers. He responded, “Matchup between me and Aaron Rodgers? Or us and the Packers? It’s not a matchup between me and Aaron. It’s a matchup between us and the Packers. Like I said, I got to play better. You know, we got to put up more points.”