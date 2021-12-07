BBB Warning: Beware of Medicare scams as special enrollment period ends

To give people who may have found themselves without health insurance because of the COVID-19 pandemic a chance to sign up for healthcare coverage, the U.S. federal government opened Medicare.gov starting October 15, 2021, and it will be open until tomorrow, December 7, 2021.

As with any open enrollment period, scammers see this as the perfect time to try and take advantage of you and steal your personal information. Scammers have a great way of making their tactics seem legitimate, a Medicare scam can even come in the form a brochure or a “cold call” to your home. Senior Medicare Patrol has some great tips on what constitutes a Medicare marketing violation, such as receiving unsolicited phone calls or in-home visits. You can read more of the tips from Senior Medicare Patrol here.

BBB also has some tips to help you avoid open enrollment scams: