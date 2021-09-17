Pigment International kicks off Black Fine Art Month with reception and art presentation

Pigment International hosted a kickoff to October’s Black Fine Art Month during a private salon on September 12 that featured the unveiling of a sculpture by acclaimed artist Gerald Griffin. The attendees got a first glimpse of Griffin‘s, MVP, Madame Vice President, a bronze bust of the country’s first African American and female vice president Kamala Harris, at the home of Pigment International advisor Dr. Patricia Blessman. The theme of Black Fine Art Month 2021 is Missing History – How Black Artists Are Telling the Full Story of American History.

The strikingly rendered bronze weighs 220 pounds and is 35 inches tall on its mounted pedestal. The Vice President has a wide smile and sports a double row of pearls. Griffin studied more than 100 images depicting Harris from every conceivable angle to create the sculpture. The project emanates from Griffin‘s ARTIST LIFE NFP, which has as its goal telling a fuller picture of this country’s history by creating over 500 monuments and other works of art to be displayed nationwide. In addition to the work of Harris, the artist has completed sculptures of Frederick Douglass and the country’s 44th and first Black president Barack H. Obama. Both maquettes are being bronzed.

During a discussion with the audience, Griffin offered the analogy, what if alongside monuments to Thomas Jefferson we also saw the story of Sally Hemings? This completes a story that we’ve long been aware of but don‘t see portrayed via a monument. “I could not wait for someone to validate our vision for the creation of these pieces,” said Griffin speaking for himself and his wife Frantzie. The couple are also the proprietors of The Bourdeau Griffin Design Center, the only full-service interior design center and art gallery on Chicago’s southside.

Artist Paul Branton showcased work in his signature, vibrantly colorful style that blends abstraction and word art with figurative themes. Titled “Change Over Georgian Sky,” the 48”x36” acrylic painting features voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams. Other images and words are juxtaposed in the piece including the American and confederate flags, and the words “vote,” “now” and “free.”

“Pigment International is extremely proud to partner with an artist of Gerald’s immense talent on this project to tell a fuller picture of Black history,” said Pigment founder Patricia Andrews-Keenan. “This year’s Black Fine Art Month can be summed up in a quote by Nigerian novelist Chinua Achebe, ‘until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.’ Our goal is to help artists tell a fuller, richer, truer and more inclusive story of America’s history.”