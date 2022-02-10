Jesse Jackson, Jr. shares vision of America in powerful book

Former Congressman Jesse Jackson, Jr. is a man of courage with a renewed mission. In his new book, “The Finger of God: From the Lineage of David to the Presidency of the United States” (Archway Publishing, 2021), Jackson takes readers on a historical Constitutional odyssey intertwined with biblical and scholarly quotes, along with illuminating transparencies about his personal, political and prison life.

In his points of references in “The Finger of God” Jackson relies upon his theological wisdom and the foundation of the forefathers of our nation. Jackson dissects the U.S. Constitution and educates readers while invoking his vision for America. He also shares his unwavering strengths, his frailties, and his unguarded reflective moments.

As a graduate of North Carolina, A&T State University (BS), Chicago Theological Seminary (MDiv), the University of Illinois College of Law (JD), the eldest son of civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr. garnered respect, rising to become a Congressman during his political career, serving 17 years in the U.S. House of Representatives from Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District.

Having served as the national co-chairman during Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign in 2008, Jackson was an influencer amongst his colleagues and in his community who had crossover appeal and an eloquent oratorical magnetism.

His career was also riddled with controversy after he resigned in 2012 and faced campaign financial improprieties that led to a conviction. The outcome of his offense was a 30-month prison sentence during which Jackson faced a period of deep introspection.

Although Jackson’s remorse stemmed from his own errors in judgement, failure to uphold his family name, the demise of his marriage and the mere fact that he would be deemed a “felon,” which all weighed on his emotions, Jackson faced the truth.

He sought redemption and found new purpose while incarcerated. Presently, the former Congressman is on a path to reeducate and re-spiritualize the nation and help reform the prison system.

“I actually had to experience prison to experience what those who are incarcerated go through,” Jackson wrote.

“In hindsight, prison was one of the best things that happened to me. I am not fighting just for prison reform; I am fighting for the rights of every human being, and especially the fallen. The fight is for justice, but my personal experience gave me the fire of radical empathy and a new American truth.”