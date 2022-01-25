Angela Simmons, Reginae Carter, and Kendra G. Join Kendall Kyndall As Co-Hosts of ALLBLK’S Variety Talk Show, Social Society

ALLBLK’s weekly talk-variety series, Social Society, is back Monday, February 7 with a fresh new look and a bigger society. Joining resident host Kendall Kyndall (Games People Play) for season two are Angela Simmons (Growing Up Hip Hop), Reginae Carter (Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta), and Kendra G. (radio personality for Chicago’s WGCI Morning Show). Our co-hosts will welcome your favorite celebrities, influencers, and Black culture experts for epic discussions on lifestyle, love, politics, and everything in between. Created by Sheena D. Carter, and executive produced by both Carter and Latisha Fortune, Social Society delivers the perfect blend of comedy and commentary by presenting an unrestricted mix of guest stars, memorable moments, and interviews that challenge society’s discomfort with issues facing the culture.

In the inaugural season, Kendall Kyndall welcomed a rotation of social media’s leading ladies, such as Jasmine Luv (@luv_jjp), Khadeen Ellis (@khadeeniam), and Jennah Brittany (@missjaydmv), as co-hosts to help deliver thoughtful commentary and a boost of weekly motivation. With each episode curated around specific themes like Black entrepreneurship, relationships and financial literacy, season one saw these topics amplified by notable guest interviews with Nene Leakes, Ray J, Da Brat, Blac Chyna, Pastor John Gray and more. Season 2 encourages audiences to join Kyndall, Simmons, Carter, and Kendra G. as they bring celebrities and social media influencers together for lots of laughs and a fresh look into the week’s trending topics.

Creator and executive producer, Sheena D. Carter shared, “We’re excited to be back to work with the ALLBLK team as we look forward to a successful sophomore season with our amazing new hosts! Connecting with the culture and inspiring thought-provoking conversations remains a top priority for our show. This season’s special guests and unfiltered interviews will allow our viewers to tap into what’s happening in the culture in a format that is authentic and relatable to them.”

“We love being able to continuously engage with ALLBLK subscribers and round out our programming mix with a weekly show that features topical talk, music, comedy and great guests,” adds Brett Dismuke, General Manager of ALLBLK and WE tv. “Season two will build on everything we’ve done with this show so far – entertaining and educating our viewers, highlighting the best of what social media has to offer, and most importantly, showcasing the Black experience from every possible angle. We could not be more excited to welcome Angela, Reginae, and Kendra G. as regular hosts, alongside the incomparable Kendall Kyndall. Mondays are about to be lit!”

Social Society is a production of Big Little Sis Media, a joint venture between Carter’s IV League Creative and Fortune’s Great Fortune Films. Executive produced by Carter, Fortune and ALLBLK founder Robert L. Johnson, Season 2 of Social Society will feature 15 episodes, airing weekly on Mondays.

About ALLBLK

ALLBLK is an invitation to a world of streaming entertainment that is inclusively, but unapologetically – Black. Featuring a diverse lineup of content that spans across genres and generations, the ALLBLK library includes exclusive original series such as Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy, A House Divided, and Double Cross; must-see independent films, nostalgic Black cinema, popular network TV, lively stage plays, and so much more. ALLBLK is available everywhere streaming services are found – iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels, Roku and Roku Channels, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more. ALLBLK’s content can also be found on Comcast and AT&T outlets under the WEtv+ banner. At www.ALLBLK.tv, ALLBLK offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with ALLBLK on Facebook at Facebook.com/WatchALLBLK and Twitter/Instagram @WatchALLBLK.