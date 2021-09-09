American Association of Caregiving Youth supports young unsung heroes

They are unaware that there are children who rush home from school, or who are unable to go to school because there’s no one else to care for their invalid parent or grandparents.

Yes, there are children, even under 11-years-old, whose childhoods, education and shot at life have been sacrificed to care for loved ones.

Remember your days in middle or high school, years challenging for most. Imagine combining those pressures with the stresses of caregiving for a vulnerable adult or sibling.

Caregiving youth generally fly under the radar of America’s social consciousness. They work behind closed doors, bathing, feeding, giving medications, cooking… caring for their loved ones and demonstrating their willingness to put others first.

The American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY) is a nonprofit organization serving children and adolescents who provide significant or substantial assistance, often on a regular basis, to relatives or household members needing help because of a physical or mental illness, disability, or frailty.

AACY is the only organization in our country exclusively devoted to helping more than five million children in this country…30 percent of children in the local Caregiving Youth Project care for more than one family member!