Alderman Ervin ‘Black aldermen under attack in remap battle’

However, the 42nd ward has enough people for a ward-and- a-half with 30,000 over and the 34th Ward which is the opposite is about 10,000 under the target population. In this case it would be 54,928 people which is the city’s population divided by 50, according to Ervin. The goal, Ervin explained, is to have one-man, one-vote; everyone should be represented equally by equal numbers of people. “As it exist today, we have a total of 15 majority African American wards, 12 majority Latino Wards, 13 majority white wards, 10 wards with no majority, and no wards would have a majority Asian population.” Under the old map, Ervin said 15 wards have a majority Black population. Three wards out of the 18 that are African American wards are currently below the 50 percent mark, he said, referring to 16th, 18th and 27th wards. “All of these wards previously were above the 50 percent mark.” He said there was a population shift in the last 10 years. It is the same for the Latino wards. Ervin said the Black wards were not the only ones that lost population. He pointed to the Latino wards and a Latino proposed remap chart.

“Every last one of those wards with the exception of one is below the target population. There are four wards that are below the 50 percent threshold.” According to Ervin, the 19th Ward is also below the target deviation by almost 4,000 people. The wards with the largest populations are anchored near downtown and the lakefront including the 42nd Ward. “A lot of these wards are on the South Side of Chicago and the West Side changing the population because of the Cook County Jail,” Ervin explained. Referring to the wards that are on the far South Side, the 9th, 10th, 19th, and the 34th, Ervin said these Wards are well below the target by almost a whole half a ward–meaning the Black population has significantly decreased. If you look at the 6th, 7th, 8th and 21st Wards, Ervin said the decline was even greater, “We are a whole ward of people short.”

Another challenge is that the 10th and the 19th wards “are being drawn by default because they are drawn totally by Black wards. The Black population has increased to create a ward in those areas because there aren’t enough people to take those wards, but we have to fill those wards in.” Ervin said the 10th Ward is down by 6,000 people and the 19th Ward is down about 4,000 people. “There are about 11,000 people that we have to fill in who come traditionally from our area on the East side the 7th Ward, the 9th Ward, on the Southwest side from the 21st and 35th Wards.” Referring to 3rd ward, 4th ward, 5th ward on the lakefront and the 27th ward are all above the target of the 54,000 where we need to be. According to Ervin, the wards with the largest Black population are the: 21st, 8th, 34th, 6th, 9th, 7th, 24th, 20th, 17th, 28th, 29th, 37th, 5th, 4th, 3rd, 16th, and 27th. The wards having the most whites are the: 43rd, 44th, 41st, 2nd, 47th, 32nd, 42nd, 19th, 38th, 4th, 1st, 46th and the 48th.

Ervin said the wards having the largest Latino population are the: 22nd, 14th, 15th, 31st, 12th, 23rd, 13th, 10th, 30th, 35th, 26th, 16th, 33rd, 25th and the 18th. He said all of them are below the target they need to be. The question, Ervin said, is “How do we maintain the representation we have at the same time that respectfully works with other communities. This was the first proposal put out there, the Chicago Advisory Redistricting Commission proposal known as the Fair Map proposal.” Ervin said there is another proposed map that “has the least amount of wards that are majority African American. It purports to have 15 African American wards, but in fact, it only has 14. “Ward number one is a Black ward on paper, but anybody who knows anything about that corner in the city of Chicago, called Mount Greenwood,” knows that Blacks could not elect a Black alderman. That map actually gives them 13 Black wards.