AIDS Foundation Chicago Cancels “World of Chocolate” Due to COVID-19 Surge

AIDS Foundation Chicago (AFC) has made the difficult decision to cancel its “World of Chocolate” event, the organization’s largest winter fundraiser, due to the recent Omicron surge across Chicago. The event was originally scheduled to take place on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Union Station, featuring over 20 local Chocolatiers and restaurant vendors. Event proceeds were going to be directly distributed to AFC to continue providing access to health services, critical housing, case management and emergency financial assistance to those living with and vulnerable to HIV.

“As much as we had hoped to gather in-person, we must prioritize the health of our community above all else,” said John Peller, AFC President and CEO. “We are so grateful for the outpour of support and contributions to World of Chocolate and AFC. This is an extremely difficult time but is not the first time we’ve worked through an epidemic since our inception 36 years ago. We responded to the AIDS epidemic and our response to COVID-19 is no different. We are health equity advocates and will always prioritize our community’s well-being despite the circumstances.”

Ticket purchasers have the option of receiving a full-ticket refund or donating that amount directly to AFC to support programming. For full ticket refunds, purchasers can reach out via email to Dustin Erikstrup, AFC’s Director of Fundraising Events, at [email protected] or call 312.922.2322.