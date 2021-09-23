After Crusader story, city installs marker at Johnson Publishing Company building

In that email, Bargnes said after a property is designated a Chicago landmark, it takes six to 12 months to order the plaque. He said before the order is placed, the property owner helps determine a location for it. Bargnes said after the order is placed, it can take anywhere from three to 12 months for the fabricator to complete the plaque. The actual installation takes a few hours. Ordinarily, the plaques cost about $900 to fabricate and about $300 to install. The city is notified after the installation is complete.

In a statement, Bargnes said, “regardless, for more than three years, the landmark designation has helped to protect and honor the legacy of John Johnson, Ebony and Jet magazines, and John Warren Moutoussamy, and their unique contributions to Black history and culture here in Chicago and across the nation.”

In August, The New York Times named the Johnson Publishing Company building on its list of 25 most significant works of postwar architecture.

It took two years to build the Johnson Publishing Company building before it was completed in 1971. Years after using his mother’s furniture to media empire, John H. Johnson hired famed Black architect John Moutoussamy to design the 11-story building, which at the time cost $8 million to build.