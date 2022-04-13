African American Contractors Association to Host 28th Annual Membership Gala

The African American Contractors Association (AACA) is hosting its 28th annual membership awards gala 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Drive, where some of Chicago’s best and brightest business professionals will be honored for their outstanding work and legacy.

“It is our mission to advocate and level the playing field for business development,” said Omar Shareef, president, and founder of the AACA. “Our mission is also to help transform the minds of those wanting to work and to challenge those who have given up to put down the guns and pick up a hammer—a decision that will change the course of their lives forever. We teach people how to fish for the rest of their lives not just to give them a fish.”

“Our 28th annual membership awards gala will honor those elected officials, professionals and businessmen and women for the outstanding work they have done and for being an excellent role model for our youth who are our leaders for tomorrow,” Shareef stated.

MEMBERSHIP AWARDEES:

This year, AACA is honoring:

Chicago Alderman Jason C. Ervin (28th Ward) with an “Outstanding Public Service of the Year Award.”

Gheorghe C. Costea, Key Principal, Osiris Construction, “Outstanding Business Development of the Year Award.”

Melinda Kelly, President of Chatham Business Association, “Outstanding Public Relations Professional of the Year Award.”

Glenn M. Harston, II, president, Gemini Group, LTD., “Outstanding Public Relations Professional of the Year Award.”

Sashe Ivy, owner, Pink Hard Hatz Construction, “Outstanding Urban Professional of the Year Award.”

Sabreena El-Amin, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, City of Chicago, Office of Inspector General, “Outstanding Urban Professional of the Year Award.”

Wilbur C. Milhouse, III, Chairman/CEO of Milhouse Engineering & Construction, “Outstanding Minority Contractor of the Year Award.”

John Russell, President of W.E. O’Neil Construction Co. “Outstanding Cooperation of the Year Award.”

Michael J. Meaher, President of McHugh Construction Co., “Outstanding Majority Contractor of the Year Award.”