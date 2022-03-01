Adler Planetarium Fully Reopens This Friday!

FINALLY! The Adler Planetarium is fully reopening our doors to guests this Friday, March 4, 2022. Doors open at 9:00 am! Tickets are on sale now.

Visit https://www.adlerplanetarium.org/visit/tickets/ to purchase tickets and plan your experience. All tickets must be bought online, in advance, and all sales are final.

“We’ve been looking up together (literally!) and connecting through our digital programs since 2020, but we have missed seeing our friends and neighbors at the museum. We are quite excited to welcome guests back to connect and explore with us in person,” says Michelle B. Larson, the Adler’s president and CEO.

Along with our daily public hours, the Adler will be open every Wednesday evening from 4-10 pm, and will be free to all Illinois residents (with proof of residence) as part of our Illinois Resident Discount Days program. Stop by after work or school and enjoy everything the Adler has to offer at night!

Since the pandemic closed our doors in March 2020, we installed a brand new telescope in our Doane Observatory making it the largest publicly-accessible telescope in the Chicagoland area. We also built a new observation park for our guests to enjoy stargazing with us.

Along with our award winning exhibitions throughout the museum, the Adler’s iconic sky shows will be offered every day in both the Grainger Skyand Space full-dome theaters. Our sky shows give you a front row seat to observe our universe, like you never have before. From our newest sky show, Imagine the Moon, that explores how the Moon has inspired human creativity, learning, and exploration ever since we have looked to the sky, to our classic Skywatch Live! that shows you the night sky over Chicago like you’ve never seen it before, there is a sky show for everyone!