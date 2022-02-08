$900,000 Lucky Day Lotto Jackpot Won in Palos Heights

If you bought a Lucky Day Lotto® ticket in Palos Heights for the Sunday, February 6 midday drawing, you may want to check it right away – that’s because you might be holding a winning ticket worth $900,000.

The winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven, located at 6350 W. 135th St. in Palos Heights, and matched all five numbers in Sunday midday’s drawing: 11-13-24-30-37.

“Selling a $900,000 winning jackpot ticket is pretty cool,” exclaimed Fikri Rahana, owner of 7-Eleven in Palos Heights. “I’ve owned this store for 21 years and over the years, we’ve sold many winning lottery tickets but not as big of a prize as this one.”

For selling the winning ticket, the southwest suburb retailer will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount.

“As a small business owner, the Covid pandemic has taken a heavy toll so this bonus will not only give my business a small financial boost but it’ll also give me an opportunity to thank my loyal and dedicated employees in a special way,” added Rahana.

More than 18,430 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200, were won in Sunday midday’s Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Winners should visit IllinoisLottery.com/winning to learn how to claim their prizes.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

###