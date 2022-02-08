fbpx
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
HomeChicago$900,000 Lucky Day Lotto Jackpot Won in Palos Heights
ChicagoLocal News

$900,000 Lucky Day Lotto Jackpot Won in Palos Heights

By Crusader Staff
0
3
Photo Caption: Fikri Rahana, owner of 7-Eleven in Palos Heights, sold a $900,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket.

If you bought a Lucky Day Lotto® ticket in Palos Heights for the Sunday, February 6 midday drawing, you may want to check it right away – that’s because you might be holding a winning ticket worth $900,000.

The winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven, located at 6350 W. 135th St. in Palos Heights, and matched all five numbers in Sunday midday’s drawing: 11-13-24-30-37.

“Selling a $900,000 winning jackpot ticket is pretty cool,” exclaimed Fikri Rahana, owner of 7-Eleven in Palos Heights. “I’ve owned this store for 21 years and over the years, we’ve sold many winning lottery tickets but not as big of a prize as this one.”

For selling the winning ticket, the southwest suburb retailer will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount.

“As a small business owner, the Covid pandemic has taken a heavy toll so this bonus will not only give my business a small financial boost but it’ll also give me an opportunity to thank my loyal and dedicated employees in a special way,” added Rahana.

More than 18,430 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200, were won in Sunday midday’s Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Winners should visit IllinoisLottery.com/winning to learn how to claim their prizes.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

###

 

Previous articleState appeals court’s order on school COVID-19 mask, vaccine mandates
Next article“Here’s Harold!” 100th Year Tribute Digital Book Launch
Crusader Staff
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -[adrotate group="3"]

Stay Connected

4,978FansLike
203FollowersFollow
2,458FollowersFollow
61,453SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -pulse subscription

Events

Latest News

Chicago

“Here’s Harold!” 100th Year Tribute Digital Book Launch

Crusader Staff - 0
The Honorable Harold Washington was a uniquely transformational figure who would have turned 100-years-old during 2022. During Black History Month and in honor of his Centennial Year, The Mayor Harold...

$900,000 Lucky Day Lotto Jackpot Won in Palos Heights

State appeals court’s order on school COVID-19 mask, vaccine mandates

EDITOR'S PICKS

© Chicago Crusader Created by MMGWebsites.com