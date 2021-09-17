Illinois State Fair Live Unclaimed Property Auction Earns $192,000

Bidders from across the country spent more than $192,000 at this past weekend’s live unclaimed property auction at the Illinois State Fair, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said recently.

“We are very proud to host another successful live auction,” Frerichs said. “It was great to see collectors join us for our fifth year hosting this event. We look forward to hosting again in 2022.”

This year’s auction, which was held on Saturday, Aug. 21, had more than 15,000 items, divided into 250 lots, worth approximately $150,000.

Frerichs served as a guest auctioneer for lot 56, which included an assortment of basketball cards including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Scottie Pippen, and Grant Hill. The lot sold for $325. Luke Lee Gaule served as the official auctioneer for the event.

Additional noteworthy items sold at the live unclaimed property auction are as follows:

• $7,700 – Ladies 18kt Yellow Gold 26mm Rolex with Diamond Dial and Automatic Movement Running T16978, watch including movement 75.07 grams;

• $5,200 – Set of 6 Russian Gold Coins 2.994 ounces of fine gold, 15.55 grams each;

• $4,700 – 1069-Washington Quarters: 1064 Pre 1965 with Mixed Dates & Mint Marks;