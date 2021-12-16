50 dead of COVID-19 in one week in Black neighborhoods

The Crusader has also learned that of 20 Black zip codes, about 13 have positivity rates higher than the city’s 4.3 percentage average. Three have positivity rates higher than the state’s 5.7 percentage rate.

Public data also show nearly all 20 Black zip codes have higher positivity rates, not seen since the deadly surge in January 2020, when Blacks in Chicago had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths, more than any other ethnic group in the city.

The recent 50 COVID-19 deaths came from zip codes on the South Side.

The city reported multiple casualties in Bronzeville (60616), South Chicago (60617), Chatham (60619), Auburn Gresham (60620), Englewood (60621), Roseland/West Pullman (60628), West Lawn/Chicago Lawn (60629) and South Shore (60649).

Amid the multiple COVID-19 deaths, Austin (60644) on the West Side lost just one person to the disease for the week beginning December 5.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, the Crusader has kept a weekly database of COVID-19 deaths, cases and coronavirus tests in 20 zip codes on the South and West sides. The data includes information from the Chicago Department of Public Health, which updates their statistics by 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.