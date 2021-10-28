3Arts Awards program granting nearly $1 million to artists to be streamed virtually

3Arts, the Chicago-based nonprofit grantmaking organization, will award Chicago artists with nearly $1 million in unrestricted cash grants during the 14th annual 3Arts Awards, taking place virtually on Monday, November 1, from 6 to 7 p.m. Central live on YouTube. The virtual event is free to the public and features three world premiere performances by past 3Arts awardees. Registration is required at https://3arts.org/event.

Since 2007, 3Arts has supported more than 1,200 artists—representing 70 percent women artists, 67 percent artists of color, and 14 percent Deaf and disabled artists—and distributed $4.5 million in grants and services. On November 1, 3Arts will be awarding 134 artists including:

Ten 3Arts Awards recipients who will receive $30,000 in cash grants. One hundred and twenty-one artists selected by past 3Arts awardees will receive $4,000 each in unrestricted grants, through a major one-time expansion to Make a Wave—3Arts’ artist-to-artist grant program—with support from Make a Wave Presenting Partner The Joyce Foundation, sending a bigger “wave” than ever through Chicago’s cultural core.

Recipients of the second annual 3Arts Next Level/Spare Room Award—a $50,000 unrestricted cash award given to three women visual artists who are past awardees. These announcements —together with $230,000 in emergency relief grants given to 3Arts artists in 2021—make this the largest award year in 3Arts history.