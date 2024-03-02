Chicago Zoological Society’s Brookfield Zoo unveils new brand: Brookfield Zoo Chicago

90 Years in The Making, New Identity Marks First Stage in Ambitious Next-Century Plans to Revolutionize the Zoo with An Eye Towards Its Centennial In 2034

Honoring a rich legacy of conservation impact and leadership while boldly looking towards the future, Brookfield Zoo and its parent organization, the Chicago Zoological Society, proudly unveil their new unified identity: Brookfield Zoo Chicago. In the Zoo’s momentous 90th anniversary year, the brand evolution is the first significant transformation of its visual identity in nine decades— seamlessly merging its profound conservation science and educational initiatives and unparalleled Zoo experience, while also more aptly recognizing the organization’s enduring contributions to Chicago and beyond.

As a catalyst for fostering more profound connections with diverse audiences, Brookfield Zoo Chicago introduces a new brand mantra: “Connect. Care. Conserve.” This powerful call to action invites the public to embrace their role as stewards of the environment, nurturing understanding, empathy, and personal action to preserve and protect wildlife and nature.

The centerpiece of the brand evolution is the unveiling of a new logo mark: the lion replaces the longtime bison symbol. The choice pays homage to the Zoo’s rich history and heritage, reminiscent of the historic stone lion statues that greet guests at the Zoo’s entrances and adorn the promenades within the park. Additional animal iconography also recognizes specific significance in the Zoo’s conservation efforts.

“Our refreshed identity serves as a springboard, marking the beginning of our visionary commitments for the zoo’s next century,” said Dr. Michael J. Adkesson, president and CEO of Brookfield Zoo Chicago. “In an era defined by climate disruption and biodiversity loss, our refreshed identity recognizes the significant impact zoos have on conservation of wildlife and wild places. Our programs reverberate locally and globally to help shape a world where the balance between humans and wildlife is understood and celebrated, ensuring a legacy of conservation for generations to come.”

Next Century Plan

As the Zoo approaches its centennial in 2034, it prepares to unveil its ambitious Next Century Plan to the public this summer. This groundbreaking plan will transform the Brookfield Zoo Chicago campus with new dynamic animal habitats and renovated facilities that ensure the highest standards of animal well-being and care. The Zoo will become an immersive living classroom, emphasizing accessibility, inclusion, and participatory-rich activities – while also ensuring it remains a fun recreational destination that attracts a global audience to Chicago. The plan will honor the campus’s distinctive, classical architecture while embracing innovation to meet future needs and social experiences.

Moreover, the plan will underscore the Zoo’s pivotal mission to inspire conservation efforts and science, especially aimed at saving species in the wild. As a leading international conservation organization, Brookfield Zoo Chicago remains dedicated to spearheading global field projects, pioneering innovative research, and advocating for policies to safeguard wildlife and nature.

The Next Century Plan for Brookfield Zoo Chicago is anchored by seven commitments:

Champion Excellence and Leadership in Animal Care and Wellness: The Zoo will lead with unparalleled commitment to animal care excellence and conservation, shaping the future of zoological care through transformative development.

Revolutionize and Expand Animal Habitats and Spaces: The Zoo will pioneer innovative animal habitats and spaces, embracing opportunities to optimize the well-being and natural behaviors of diverse species.

Transform the Guest Experience and Elevate a Zoo For All: The Zoo will expand the guest experience, fostering inclusivity and empathy through personalized wildlife encounters in a modern and accessible environment at Brookfield Zoo Chicago.

Extend Community and Environmental Education Impact: The Zoo will inspire the next generation of conservation advocates by expanding its educational reach, fostering connections with nature, and bridging the gap between individuals and the natural world.

Expand Contributions in Conservation Science and Research: The Zoo will continue its leadership in conservation science, spearheading global projects and advocacy efforts to protect wildlife and wild places.

Reinvigorate Existing Zoo Facilities and Assets: The Zoo will breathe new life into its facilities, preserving architectural heritage while embracing innovation to showcase sustainable practices and create economic opportunities; and

Harness Collective Power of Staff and Supporters: Recognizing the strength in unity, the Zoo will empower its workforce, volunteers, and stakeholders to drive impactful change and ensure continued success in its mission.

Full text of all commitments is available at www.brookfieldzoo.org/NextCentury.

Guests will get their first peak at what’s to come when the new $66 million Tropical Forests habitat opens in spring 2025. The nearly 3 acres of outdoor space will feature dynamic environments, allowing animals to choose how they use their habitat. Guests also will have direct views into the Gorilla Conservation Center with state-of-the-art learning space for the public. In addition, the expansion includes a dedicated home for the King Conservation Leadership Academy, the Zoo’s flagship youth program for science learning that provides skills and learning for career and college readiness.

“As Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s campus evolves, it signifies more than just physical changes; it embodies our dedication to innovation and progress in animal care and conservation,” remarked Dr. Adkesson, emphasizing the significance of the transformation. “This evolution isn’t just about us; it’s about our Chicago communities and the world at large. We invite everyone to join us on this transformative journey, to own a stake in shaping the future of zoological excellence and environmental stewardship together.”

About Brookfield Zoo Chicago

Celebrating 90 years as a global leader in animal well-being and conservation, Brookfield Zoo Chicago inspires conservation leadership by igniting emotional connections for people with wildlife and nature, locally and globally. The Zoo is a private nonprofit organization that operates on 235 acres of land owned by the Forest Preserves of Cook County and is home to more than 3,500 animals representing over 500 species, including many of Earth’s most endangered. Brookfield Zoo Chicago was the first zoo in the world to be awarded the Humane Certified™ certification mark for the care and welfare of its animals, is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and ArbNet. For more information, visit www.brookfieldzoo.org.