Chicago White Sox take 2 out of 3 from Cubs in weekend series

By Joseph Phillips

Sports Editor

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs battled it out in a three-game series over the weekend at Wrigley.

The White Sox took 2 of 3 games from the Cubs and used 12 home runs and 33 hits to earn both their 16th and 17th wins of the season.

Game 1:

In game one of the three-game series, the White Sox dominated the Cubs 10-1 at Wrigley.

The Sox belted 6 home runs on the night in route to their 6th straight victory. Pitcher Dallas Keuchel had a very impressive outing, giving up one run and six hits over eight innings of work. Cubs pitcher Jon Lester suffered the loss on Friday night, August 21. The eight runs were the most against him since he allowed eight in a loss to Milwaukee last September.

Sox first baseman Jose Abreu smashed two home runs in the victory.

Final Score: White Sox 10, Cubs 1

Game 2:

In game two of the three-game series at Wrigley, the Cubs gave up three big home runs to White Sox slugger Jose Abreu in a 7-4 loss on Saturday, August 22.

With no fans in the stands to cheer him on, Abreu would smash 5 homeruns in 2 days. His three-homer feat came a day after going deep twice on Friday, August 21. Abreu finished Saturday’s game going 4 for 4 with a walk and four RBI’s. At the time, Abreu had 10 homers and 27 RBI’s for the season.

Final score: White Sox 7, Cubs 4

Game 3:

In the series finale held on Sunday, August 23, the Cubs defeated the White Sox 2-1, following a superb pitching performance by starter Yu Darvish.

With the victory, Darvish not only stopped the team’s seven-game winning streak on Sunday but avoided a three-game series sweep at the hands of the White Sox. Darvish, a former Texas Ranger and Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher, struck out 10 batters in six innings while earning a career-high fifth consecutive victory of the season.

Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber provided Darvish with run support after smashing a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Final Score: Cubs 2, White Sox 1

In spite of both teams earning their 17th win of the season, the White Sox outscored the Cubs 17-5 in the first two games of the series.

First baseman Jose Abreu hit an amazing six home runs over a three-day span and became the first player in White Sox history to hit five home runs in two games.

Chicago Crusader Players of The Game:

Jose Abreu, White Sox, smashed a Sox record 6 home runs in 3 Games. Pitcher Yu Darvish, Cubs, struck out 10 batters in six innings of play in the series finale.