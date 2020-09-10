Chicago White Sox remain in first place after victory over KC Royals

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

The Chicago White Sox completed a four-game sweep over the Kansas City Royals with an 8-2 victory on Sunday, September 6, on the road.

Pitcher Dallas Keuchel shut down the Royals offense on Sunday afternoon with five scoreless innings, but left the game early due to tightness in his back.

In addition to Keuchel’s dominant pitching performance before leaving the game with back tightness, Sox catcher and designated hitter Yasmani Grandal singled in a run to give the White Sox their first lead of the game at 1-0 in the third inning.

After a Grandal single put the Sox on the scoreboard, Sox slugger Edwin Encarnacion put the game away for good with a three-run homer into the fountain in left field in the seventh, for his eighth of the season, giving the Sox a 5-0 lead.

Final Score: Sox 8, Royals 2.

With the victory, the Sox remain a half-game ahead of the Indians and a game-and-a-half in front of the Twins for first place in the AL Central after the Twins loss to the Tigers on Sunday.

Chicago Crusader Players of The Game:

Pitcher Dallas Keuchel, Sox, five scoreless innings. Edwin Encarnacion, Sox, put the game away for good after blasting a three-run homer in the top of the 7th inning.