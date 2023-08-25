Chicago White Sox relieve executive vice president Kenny Williams and general manager Rick Hahn of their duties

After working several decades for the organization, the Chicago White Sox announced the firing of long time club executive vice president Kenny Williams and general manager Rick Hahn, on Tuesday, August 22, according to several sources.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision for me to make because they are both talented individuals with long-term relationships at the White Sox,” said chairman Jerry Reinsdorf in a pre-prepared statement. “Ken is like a son to me, and I will always consider him a member of my family. I want to personally thank Ken and Rick for all they have done for the Chicago White Sox, winning the 2005 World Series and reaching the postseason multiple times during their tenures. … While we have enjoyed successes as an organization and were optimistic headed into the competitive window of this rebuild, this year has proven very disappointing for us all on many levels.”

Reinsdorf said the best decision for the organization was to move on from Williams and Hahn after a disappointing 2023 season. Reinsdorf goal is to make a change in the team’s baseball operations leadership department.

Williams was in his 11th season as executive vice president with the White Sox after serving as the club’s general manager for 12 seasons (2001-12). During his tenure as general manager, the White Sox captured the 2005 World Series championship and the 2008 American League Central title. Overall, the White Sox reached the postseason five times during Williams’ tenure as director of minor league operations (1995-96), vice president of player development (1997-2000), general manager and executive vice president. He originally joined the front office in 1992 as a scout.

Hahn served as the White Sox general manager for the past 11 seasons, leading the Sox to consecutive postseason appearances in 2020 as a wild card and 2021 as AL Central champions. He joined the organization in October 2000 and helped build the 2005 World Series champions and 2008 division champions as assistant general manager (2000-12) before being promoted to general manager in October 2012.

Sources say the White Sox will begin a search for a single decision maker to lead the baseball operations department and anticipate having an individual in place by the end of the season.