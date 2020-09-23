Chicago White Sox ACE program showcase several players in the Wilson Premier Classic

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

The Chicago White Sox ACE (Amateur City Elite) program sent seven players to participate in the fifth-annual Wilson Premier Classic (WPC) from Thursday, September 10 through Monday, September 14, in Emerson, Georgia.

The seven players who represented the Chicago White Sox Ace program during the classic included Amir Gray of the Wilson Lacers, Shai Robinson of the Wilson Lacers, Eddie King Jr. of the Wilson Lacers, Ramon Jimerson of the Wilson Lacers, Brandon Rogers of the Wilson Lacers, Christian Holmes of the Wilson Lacers, and Adison Worthman of the EvoShield Generals. All players were representatives of the state of Illinois.

“The Classic is the marquee tournament in the Wilson Premier event program and has quickly become a must-attend event for high-level prospects, college recruiters and pro scouts,” said Matthew Bliven, National Director of Wilson Premier Baseball. “The most talented players across the country from the 2021, 2022 and 2023 graduating classes all playing in a single location is extremely desirable to talent evaluators everywhere, particularly during this time of COVID-19 when scouting opportunities have been limited. The rosters are full of future collegiate baseball and professional players. The caliber of talent is unmatched.”

The invitation-only baseball tournament showcased national championship travel ball teams, D1 prospects and projected top Major League Baseball draft picks. The WPC also provided the country’s best young players an opportunity to showcase their skills and abilities for college and pro scouts while playing in the highest-level competition in their age group.

MLB scouts were among those in Georgia to watch players compete against top-level competition. The rosters also featured highly regarded prospects such as Casey Saucke of Rochester, NY, 2021 Graduate – North East Baseball; Cody Schrier of San Clemente, CA, 2021 Graduate – Canes Baseball; Daniel Corona of Brooklyn, NY, 2021 Graduate – EvoShield Generals; Noah Smith of Chicago, IL, 2021 Graduate – Team Ohio Pro Select; and Michael Braswell of Mableton, GA, a 2021 Graduate of East Cobb Baseball.

According to a Wilson press release, all players featured on the roster are potential top 2021 MLB Draft picks projected by Baseball America and other sources.

The sons of three former Major League Baseball players also participated during the WPC including Andruw Jones, son of former Atlanta Brave Andruw Jones; Carsten Sabathia III, son of former Yankee CC Sabathia; and Cam Collier, son of former Pirate and Brewer Lou Collier.

Sabathia III and Jones were both teammates on the EvoShield Generals.