Chicago Welcomes First Babies of 2026 at Hospitals Across Region

As the city welcomed the start of a new year, hospitals across Chicago and the surrounding suburbs celebrated the arrival of the first babies of 2026, marking moments of joy, hope and new beginnings for families and care teams alike.

At Mount Sinai Hospital, the first baby of 2026 was born at 12:06 a.m. and 41 seconds on New Year’s Day. Brandon Alexander Whittington, the son of Shaniqua Jones and Brandon Antwon Whittington, arrived weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.

Hospital officials said the delivery marked a special milestone for both the family and the care team.

“At Sinai Chicago, we eagerly anticipate the arrival of our very first baby of the new year,” said Dr. Martha Figueroa, attending physician at Mount Sinai Hospital. “It’s a truly magical moment for the family as they welcome a precious new life into the world.”

To commemorate the occasion, the family received a gift basket filled with baby essentials and keepsakes. Members of the Labor and Delivery team were on hand to celebrate the moment alongside the family.

The delivery was supported by a multidisciplinary team that included Dr. Figueroa, residents Dr. Henry Nava and Dr. Alexa Stephenson, Primary Nurse Ariadne Lopez, Charge Nurse Lisette Dominguez, Scrub Technician Nadia Blankenship, NICU physician Dr. Felipe Barrios, NICU nurse Nimia De Guzman, CRNA Cameron Blissell, and CNC Hildred Palarca.

“It was the perfect way to welcome the new year — with an incredible team and a beautiful beginning,” Figueroa said.

Advocate Health Welcomes First Babies of 2026 Across Chicagoland

Across the region, Advocate Health hospitals also celebrated the arrival of their first newborns of the year.

The first baby born within the Advocate Health system arrived at 12:50 a.m. at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Winona LaCount, born to Olivia Gorney and Ryan LaCount of Chicago, weighed 10 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 22.5 inches long.

“We’re deeply honored by the trust families place in us during life’s most special moments,” said Dr. Frank Belmonte, senior vice president of Advocate Health’s Women and Children’s service line. “Welcoming the first babies of the new year is always meaningful for our care teams and the families we serve.”

Additional New Year’s babies across Advocate hospitals included:

Advocate Sherman Hospital

Baby: Kolbie Noelle Partenheimer

Born: 12:55 a.m.

Weight: 7 pounds, 15.7 ounces

Length: 21 inches

Parents: Kelly Davis and Kyle Partenheimer

Hometown: Crystal Lake

Kolbie is welcomed home by two older brothers, Kameron, 11, and Kannon, 5.

Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center

Baby: Nathan Calderon

Born: 5:55 a.m.

Weight: 4 pounds, 11 ounces

Length: 18 inches

Parents: Lucia Delgado and Tomas Calderon

Hometown: Chicago’s Hermosa neighborhood

Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center

Baby: Maximiliano Omar Almaras

Born: 8:33 a.m.

Weight: 7 pounds, 2 ounces

Length: 19.5 inches

Parents: Jazzlyn Garfias and Omar Almaras

Hometown: Chicago’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood

Maximiliano joins sisters Skyleen and Skarlett and shares a birthday with his paternal grandfather.

Advocate Trinity Hospital

Baby: Leia Laine Noble

Born: 10:25 a.m.

Weight: 6 pounds, 14.8 ounces

Length: 19.7 inches

Parents: Deangela Davis and Lawrence Q. Noble

Hometown: Chicago’s South Side

Leia is the couple’s first child.

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Welcomes New Year’s Babies

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth hospitals also celebrated the arrival of their first babies of 2026.

At AdventHealth Bolingbrook, Ana and Serghei Mindru of Yorkville welcomed their son, Matthew, at 1:46 a.m. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 19.5 inches. The delivery was attended by Dr. Chong-Hsiang Liang.

At AdventHealth Hinsdale, Emily and Brendan of Brookfield welcomed their daughter, Hazel, at 2:42 a.m. Hazel weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19 inches. Her delivery was attended by Dr. Susan Finch.

Across Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, the first hours of 2026 brought new life and new beginnings, and more babies.