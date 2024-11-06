Chicago Voter Turnout Update – Polls Closed

The initial voter turnout results for November 5, 2024, were released around 9:50 p.m. Chicago elections indicate a robust participation from Chicago’s active registered voters, with 63.29% of the electorate having cast their ballots. According to Max Bever, Director of Public Information for the Chicago Board of Elections, this count includes both Early Voting and previously processed Vote By Mail ballots. As of poll closing time, 948,643 total ballots have been cast out of 1,498,873 active registered voters in Chicago.

Note: These initial turnout results remain unofficial voter turnout counts.

Notably, the turnout reflects a broad demographic range, with the highest participation among voters aged 25-34, accounting for 206,704 ballots. Following closely, voters in the 35-44 age group cast 169,946 ballots. The lowest participation came from the 18-24 age group, with 75,739 ballots cast. In terms of gender, women outnumbered men with 526,232 ballots compared to 419,623 from men. Non-binary and undeclared gender categories represented smaller proportions, with 978 and 1,810 ballots cast, respectively.

The day saw steady turnout throughout the morning, with peak voting between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., recording 36,826 ballots. Turnout remained relatively consistent through midday and early afternoon, with another surge in the late afternoon, particularly between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., when 32,399 ballots were cast. As of 7:00 p.m., when polls officially closed, the last count for the 6:00-7:00 p.m. slot was 22,464.

It’s important to note that Vote By Mail ballots received through secure drop boxes and USPS over the last few days are not yet included in these results. These, along with Provisional ballots, will continue to be processed and counted through November 19.

Consequently, the turnout percentage and total ballots cast are expected to increase as these votes are added to the tally. As such, the total ballots cast and turnout percentage reflected below will continue to increase during this counting period.

948,643 Total Ballots Cast (includes Early Voting and Previously Processed Vote By Mail)

1,498,873 active registered voters in Chicago

63.29% citywide turnout so far.

Ballots Cast By Age Group:

18 -24: 75,739 ballots cast

25-34: 206,704 ballots cast

35-44: 169,946 ballots cast

45-54: 142,111 ballots cast

55-64: 145,234 ballots cast

65-74: 125,273 ballots cast

75+: 83,615 ballots cast

Ballots Cast By Gender:

Female: 526,232 ballots cast

Male: 419,623 ballots cast

Non-Binary/X: 978 ballots cast

Undeclared: 1,810 ballots cast

Ballots Cast Per Hour:

6:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. – 20,442

7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. – 13,876

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. – 36,826

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – 36,378

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – 36,228

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – 34,800

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. – 30,570

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – 29,485

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – 28,822

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – 29,151

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – 32,399

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – 30,960

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – 22,464

*as of this moment from the epollbook – unofficial figures

For up-to-the-minute Election Night Returns and updates on the final turnout, voters are encouraged to check chicagoelections.gov.