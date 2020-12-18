Chicago vaccinations continue after first shot at Loretto Hospital

Crusader Staff Report

Pfizer’s vaccinations in Chicago continue to go out after the first dose in the city was given at Loretto Hospital on the West Side.

The hospital was chosen because of the care it has provided communities hardest hit by the virus.

Five health care workers from three different hospitals were inoculated. Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said five people were getting inoculated at the same time because each vial contains five vaccine doses.

“There is nothing more I wanted for Christmas than a vaccine that looks like this,” said Dr. Arwady.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday, December 14, tweeted photos of the vaccines’ arrival in the city. Those doses were distributed to Chicago’s 34 hospitals, including Loretto in the Austin neighborhood, where the COVID-19 death rate is more than 60 percent higher than the citywide average.

“This is truly an incredibly exciting day for all of us,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “What we just witnessed is history in the making. It is a milestone in our city’s history. I said to each of the pairs of vaccinators and their patients that they are forever now part of history in the city of Chicago.”

Chicago received 23,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Illinois officials estimated that the state would receive 109,000 doses. The first vaccinations done under the state’s jurisdiction, with Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health officials monitoring, were administered at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 15, to health care workers at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots given three weeks apart. They must be stored in special freezers with subzero temperatures and thawed hours before they are used.

The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials began to make their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday, December 13, as the nation approached a death toll of 300,000 lives lost since the pandemic began.

Dr. Marina Del Rios is an emergency physician at the University of Illinois Hospital who has been on the front lines treating COVID-19 patients. She volunteered to get inoculated December 15 for the sake of herself, her family and those in her community hesitant to get vaccinated.

“I thought it was really important that my community see one of their own getting immunized today,” said Dr. Del Rios. “That a Latino is willing to step up and to show that this it is safe and effective.”

The test positivity rate in Humboldt Park is at 34 percent. That’s about three times the rate of Chicago, according to the President of Norwegian American Hospital, Jose Sanchez, who himself contracted the virus.

“I spent several days out of work and it was very scary,” said Sanchez.

The mayor says widespread distribution is still months away and is stressing that equity is a major focus of the city’s plan.

“It is mandatory, not optional, mandatory that you collect the demographic information of the people that are getting vaccinated,” said Lightfoot.

Because of the Pfizer vaccine’s ultra-cold storage requirement and limited time between thawing and injection, hospitals have carefully crafted rollout plans, intended to prevent waste and any disruptions in patient care.

“You have to think about the potential for those side effects, so maybe you wouldn’t take everybody on your COVID floor and do them all at that same time,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to approve a second vaccine from the drug company Moderna, possibly before the end of the week. The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine December 11, one day after an advisory panel voted to recommend approval of the vaccine.

But Dr. Ezike said even as more vaccines become available, it will take several months to reach everyone in Illinois.

“I think most of 2021 will be spent in this effort,” Dr. Ezike said at the event at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. “But I’m excited for the engagement and for the support of the community to get this done as rapidly as possible.”

Guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state’s own vaccination plan calls for health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities to be the first in line for the vaccine.

“People getting vaccinated, particularly our health care workers, is an exciting moment,” Gov. JB Pritzker said. “I hope that everybody will take note that you were part of this and witnessed this. These health care workers have been working all throughout this pandemic, taking care of people on the front lines. These are our heroes.”

In addition to the supply of vaccines going to the state, the federal government is also shipping vaccines directly to Cook, Lake, Madison and St. Clair counties.

Pritzker said he expects roughly 85,000 people in Illinois will receive their first dose of the vaccine this week. Those doses are being shipped to 96 hospitals in 50 counties that have had the highest death rates from the disease.

The release of the vaccine in Illinois came on a day when the state recorded another 117 virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities since the pandemic began to 14,509.

IDPH also reported 7,359 new confirmed or probable cases of the disease over the previous 24 hours out of 92,922 tests performed. That moved the state’s rolling seven-day average case positivity rate down one-tenth of a percentage point to 8.6 percent. That rate has now been below 9 percent for three of the past four days.

As of late Monday night, 4,965 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the disease, including 1,057 in intensive care units, 598 of whom were on ventilators.

Information from the Illinois Capital News Service was included in this story.