“Chicago urges residents to prepare for severe weather this spring and summer”

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) encourages residents to be prepared for severe weather impacts during the spring and summer months. As extreme weather can be hazardous and unpredictable, OEMC and city departments are reminding residents and visitors of the resources available to help alleviate the effects so everyone can stay healthy and safe.

Public safety is the top priority of the City of Chicago and OEMC will work closely with the National Weather Service in Chicago to monitor conditions throughout the season. Should emergencies, severe storms or extreme heat arise, OEMC will coordinate the City’s response by working with departments citywide to assist residents and vulnerable populations.

As part of the city’s planning and posture for severe weather conditions, OEMC hosts a Spring and Summer Severe Weather Workshop with City Departments and agencies to plan for the coming season.

Chicago OEMC App

For safety and preparedness at your fingertips, residents and visitors are encouraged to download the new Chicago OEMC App. The public safety tool provides safety information, preparedness tips, emergency alerts, weather information and much more. Users will also have access to current forecasts, radar, and other weather-related information as well. The app is now available through the Apple App and Google Play stores. To immediately download, click HERE or visit the website Chicago.gov/OEMC.

EXTREME SUMMER HEAT

While summer weather is something to look forward to in Chicago, we should all be responsible when it comes to excessively hot temperatures or extreme conditions that can lead to unhealthy impacts – especially over a duration of time.

OEMC monitors weather conditions 24/7 with the National Weather Service (NWS) from the City’s Operations Center and issues alerts for advisories watches and warnings for extreme situations. If conditions warrant, an extreme heat warning will be issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) when the following triggers are met:

· Peak heat index is expected to reach 100° to 105° for three consecutive days

· Peak heat index is expected to exceed 105°-110°F for at least two consecutive days

· Peak heat index is forecasted at 110° or higher for one day.

Once issued, the city’s emergency response plan is activated.

To receive the latest updates on heat/storm advisories and weather emergencies, residents can register for the City’s emergency alert notifications at NotifyChicago.org, check OEMC’s social media pages, tune in to local media or download the Chicago OEMC App.

Cooling Centers

DFSS Community Service Centers

The Department of Family and Support Services’ (DFSS) six community service centers activate cooling areas during periods of extreme heat at 90˚ degrees and above. The cooling areas operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, Monday-Friday.

· Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

· Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

· King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

· North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

· South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

· Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

DFSS Senior Service Centers

Seniors are welcome at any of DFSS’s 21 senior centers (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.). DFSS partners with OEMC to use robocalls to inform seniors of key information regarding how to stay safe during extreme weather. Visit Chicago.gov/Seniors for senior center locations.

Chicago Park District, Chicago Public Library, City Colleges of Chicago, and Chicago Police District Locations

During hours of operation, residents can also find relief in one of the City’s Chicago 79 Public Library locations, seven City Colleges of Chicago main campus locations, 43 Chicago Park District fieldhouses, as well as pools and 143 splash pads located throughout the city. Also, the Chicago Police Department’s 22 district stations are available 24 hours for relief from the heat and to be connected with shelter. Note: Chicago Public Library and Chicago Park District locations are open on the weekend during hours of operation.

For locations visit Cooling Centers – Map | City of Chicago | Data Portal. Residents should contact 3-1-1 for the nearest location and hours. Note: Only the Park District facilities listed on the data portal provide access to air conditioning, as some facilities are not air-conditioned.

Well-Being Checks

When the temperatures climb to extreme levels, it is important to check on relatives, neighbors, seniors, and our vulnerable populations. If you are unable to make contact, you can request a wellbeing check by downloading the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov, or calling 3-1-1. If there is a medical emergency due to a heat related illness, call 9-1-1.

Homeless Services

Anyone seeking shelter can call 3-1-1 for assistance with placement and transportation to an available shelter. DFSS Homeless Outreach and Prevention (HOP) teams and street outreach partners work proactively with unhoused individuals to conduct well-being checks and connect with cooling options and shelter. Anyone seeking shelter placement is encouraged to call 3-1-1.

· The Shelter Placement and Resource Center (SPARC) – 2241 S. Halsted St.

o Supports single individuals seeking shelter placement.

o Not a cooling center or shelter—call ahead to ensure availability: 311 or 773-526-3707

· The Salvation Army Emergency Assessment and Resource Center (EHARC) – 924 N. Christiana

o Provides shelter placement and overflow beds for families with children under 18 years of age.

o Not a colling center or shelter—call ahead to ensure availability: 311 or 872-281-7610

· DFSS-funded shelters

o Most operate 24/7 year-round.

o DFSS typically activates all overnight shelters to operate 24/7 throughout extreme weather conditions.

o DFSS funds delegate agencies for expanded operations.

Street Outreach Teams

DFSS activates street outreach teams to ensure continued support for unsheltered residents on days when some city services are closed.

Outreach teams:

· offer transportation to warming or cooling centers;

· distribute weather-appropriate essentials (water, hats, gloves, sleeping bags); and,

· provide informational resources, bus cards, and food gift cards.

Tips to Beat the Heat

· Stay hydrated – drink lots of water, AVOID alcohol, caffeine, sodas.

· Stay inside; if you do not have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open.

· Keep electric lights off or turn them down.

· Minimize use of your oven and stove.

· Wear loose, light, cotton clothing.

· Take cool baths and showers.

· Do not leave anyone (including pets) in a parked car, even for a few minutes.

The Chicago Department of Buildings (DOB) advises property owners and building managers to check their electrical and cooling equipment now to make sure it is in working order before the temperatures really start to rise.

TORNADOS, STORMS, and FLOODING

Thunderstorms can come suddenly and can include flash floods, damaging winds, tornados, or dangerous lightning. It is important to be prepared to take precautions and shelter to avoid the impacts of these conditions. Stay informed and heed warnings from officials. Keep in mind outdoor sirens are intended for those outdoors to seek shelter.

Before a storm:

· Keep notifications and alerts enabled on cell phones to get warnings.

· Charge cell phones.

During the storm:

· Avoid handling metal, electrical equipment, telephones, bathtubs, water faucets and sinks, because electric current from lightening can travel through wires and pipes.

· If you are outside, take cover in a stable facility. Avoid taking shelter under trees.

· Tune in to local TV/radio channels for emergency advisories and instructions.

· Avoid walking through water that has seeped in your home – it may contain hazardous materials.

· If you are asked to evacuate your home, disconnect all electrical appliances.

· Call 3-1-1 to report fallen trees or tree limbs, or clogged catch basins.

· Call 3-1-1 to report flooded streets or viaducts.

· Avoid downed power lines and broken gas lines. Report them to 3-1-1.

After the storm

· Assess your immediate environment.

· Report fallen trees, flooded streets or damaged public utilities to 3-1-1.

· Stay tuned to local weather stations for updated information.

Before a flood

· Avoid building in a floodplain unless you elevate and reinforce your home.

· Elevate the furnace, water heater, and electric panel if susceptible to flooding.

· Install check valves in sewer traps to prevent floodwater from backing up into your home.

· Construct barriers (levees, beams, sandbags, floodwalls) to stop floodwater from entering the building.

· Seal walls in basements with waterproofing compounds to avoid seepage.

· Keep an adequate supply of food, candles and drinking water in case you are trapped inside your home.

During a flood

· Seek higher ground. Do not wait for instructions.

· Be aware of flash flood areas such as canals, streams, and drainage channels.

· Be ready to evacuate. If time allows bring outside furniture indoors. Move essential items to upper floors.

· If instructed, turn off main valves and switches. Avoid electrical equipment if you are wet.

· If you must leave your home, do not walk through moving water. Six inches of moving water can knock you off your feet. Use a stick to test depth.

· Do not try to drive over a flooded road. If your car stalls, abandon it immediately and seek an alternate route.

After a flood

· Avoid floodwaters. Do not let children play in the water.

· Be aware of areas where water has receded. Roadways may have weakened and could collapse.

· Avoid down power lines and muddy waters where power lines may have fallen.

· Return home only when authorities say it is safe to do so.

· Discard food that may have been contaminated.

· Check on sewage systems. If damaged, these can be a serious hazard.

The City of Chicago urges motorists to use caution and avoid driving through standing water on streets, viaducts and low-lying areas. Residents can call 3-1-1, visit 311.chicago.gov or use the CHI311 app to report water in your basement, standing water in the street or viaduct flooding.

Reporting Storm Damage

OEMC encourages residents to report water damage by calling 3-1-1, visiting 311.chicago.gov or using the CHI311 app to report water in your basement, standing water in the street or viaduct flood. Residents should also take photos of the flood damage to their home or property as well as any items destroyed for assessment and insurance claims.

Smart911

Create a Smart911 profile now to include vital information to share with first responders if needed. A new feature has been added to include if you have air conditioning in your home or apartment for heat emergencies. This is useful information for first responders if they are responding to vulnerable residents, particularly seniors. To edit your profile or sign-up, visit Smart911.com.

Sign up for NotifyChicago alerts at NotifyChicago.org. OEMC also issues TEXT alerts for lakefront notices, issues affecting businesses or events:

· CHILAKE: For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5

· CHIBIZ: For alerts affecting businesses, TEXT “CHIBIZ” to 6-7-2-8-3

For additional information on emergency preparedness information, visit the OEMC website at Chicago.gov/OEMC. Follow the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Facebook (@coemc), Twitter (@ChicagoOEMC) and Instagram (chicago_oemc_911).