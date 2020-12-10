Chicago Urban League to Offer Free Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing and PPE on Dec. 11 and 12

Who: Chicago Urban League President & CEO Karen Freeman-Wilson, TCA Health Representatives and Chicago Urban League Staff (working in shifts for social distancing)

What: As communities are experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, the Chicago Urban League, in partnership with TCA Health, will host free drive-up COVID-19 testing for the general community Friday, December 11. On Saturday, the League’s Youth Services Center will host a drive-up holiday giveaway event for its participants, and COVID testing will be available for them and their families. Protective face masks, hand sanitizer and other items will be distributed for free both days. PPE and other items were donated by several corporate partners, including ITW, Capital One Café, and Astellas.

When: Friday, December 11, 2020 (General public)

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 12, 2020

(Pre-registered CUL Youth Services students and their families ONLY)

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where: Chicago Urban League

4510 S. Michigan Ave.

Chicago, IL 60653

The line will form at the rear gate entrance of the Chicago Urban League. Attendees will be served as long as they are in line prior to 2:00 p.m. and while testing supplies last. Testing is NOT required in order to receive PPE.

About the Chicago Urban League

Established in 1916, the Chicago Urban League works to achieve equity for Black families and communities through social and economic empowerment. One of the oldest and largest affiliates of the National Urban League, we promote strong, sustainable communities through advocacy, innovation, and collaborative community, corporate and civic relationships. For more information, visit www.ChiUL.org. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.