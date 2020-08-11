Chicago Urban League to Host Drive-up/Walk-up Back-to-School Fest

What: The Chicago Urban League will once again host its Annual Back-to-School Fest. Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, the League is taking measures to ensure that this year’s Drive-up/Walk-up Back-to-School Fest is safe for everyone. In addition to school supplies, COVID-19 information and protective items (masks and hand sanitizer) will also be distributed to youth grades K-12 – while supplies last.

A walk-up option will also be in place with social distancing practiced. Masks must be worn, and social distancing will be enforced.

When: Saturday, August 15, 2020

10:00a.m. – 1:00p.m.

Where: Chicago Urban League

4510 S. Michigan Ave.

Chicago, IL 60653

Chicago Urban League President and CEO Karen Freeman-Wilson will be in attendance and available for media interviews.

About the Chicago Urban League

Established in 1916, the Chicago Urban League works for economic, educational and social progress for African Americans and promotes strong sustainable communities through advocacy, collaboration and innovation. For more information, visit www.ChiUL.org. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.