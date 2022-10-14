Chicago Urban League to host Community Resource Fair on October 15

Get help with voter registration, driver’s license renewal, mental health concerns, vaccinations, financial literacy and much more

The Chicago Urban League is hosting a free Community Resource Fair on Saturday, October 15 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at 4510 S. Michigan Avenue. The public is invited to take advantage of a variety of services and resources, including:

Secretary of State mobile services to assist attendees with getting registered to vote, state identification, driver’s license renewal, license plate stickers, vehicle registration, etc.

iCash assistance with the Illinois Department of Revenue

Vaccination and booster shots from the Chicago Department of Public Health

Mental health and wellness sessions

Basic kidney awareness from the National Kidney Association and a medical professional

Information on the Illinet RECOVER study to understand long-term symptoms of COVID

Financial literacy from Fifth Third Bank

In addition to the resources and services listed above, Chicago Urban League staff members will also be onsite to provide information related to the organization’s daily services provided to the community, including assistance for youth and job preparation for adults through the Youth Services and Workforce Development departments, respectively.

We invite you to share this information with your audience and join us on Saturday, October 15 for this FREE event filled with vital resources and pertinent information for the community

What: Chicago Urban League Community Resource Fair

When: Saturday, October 15, 2022

10:00am – 1:00 p.m.

Where: Chicago Urban League

4510 South Michigan Avenue

Chicago, Illinois 60653

About the Chicago Urban League

Established in 1916, the Chicago Urban League works to achieve equity for Black families and communities through social and economic empowerment. For more information, visit www.ChiUL.org. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.