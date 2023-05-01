Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Chicago Urban League to address equity in sustainability at May 2 SUMMIT

The Chicago Urban League will convene more than 300 business and civic leaders to examine issues related to “Equity in Clean Energy and Water” during its 2023 SUMMIT on Tuesday, May 2. The day-long conference will take place at the Marriott Marquis Chicago from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Discussions will explore the roles of corporations, government and community in advancing sustainability, environmental justice, and equity in Illinois’ fast-growing renewable energy economy.

The day will include three feature conversations:

Opening Plenary – “Equity in Clean Energy and Water”

Shalaya Morissette, Chief of the Minority Business & Workforce Division U.S. Department of Energy

Debra Shore, Region 5 Administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Moderator: Nakhia Crossley, Director of Government Affairs for ADT Solar

Keynote Luncheon – “The Intersection of Sustainability and DEI”

Gil Quiniones, CEO of ComEd

Alethia Jackson, Senior Vice President, ESG, and Chief DEI Officer for Walgreens Boots Alliance

Jessica Muench, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer for United Airlines

Moderator: Kari Steele, President for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago Board of Commissioners

Closing Plenary – “Creating a Just and Sustainable City”

Kimberly Du Buclet, Vice President, Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago Board of Commissioners

Karen Weaver, Former Mayor of Flint, Mich.

Angela Tovar, Chief Sustainability Officer for the City of Chicago

Darnell Johnson, CEO & President for the Urban Efficiency Group

Moderator: Naomi Davis, Founder of Blacks in Green

Breakout sessions will feature industry leaders providing information and resources on topics that include: Solar Project Development and Financing, Federal Contracting Process, Green

Banks, Private Sector Engagement to Address Climate Change and Promote Green Growth, Demystifying Decarbonization in New & Existing Construction; and Equity, Sustainability and Resilience Project Opportunities for Public Water, Wastewater and Infrastructure.

SUMMIT is one of the Chicago Urban League’s signature annual fundraisers that support the organization’s vital work in the community. We invite you to join the Chicago Urban League for this special convening on Tuesday, May 2.

What: Chicago Urban League’s 2023 SUMMIT

When: May 2, 2023

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Networking Reception immediately follows from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Marriott Marquis Chicago

2121 S. Prairie Ave.

Chicago, Illinois 60616

About the Chicago Urban League

Established in 1916, the Chicago Urban League works to achieve equity for Black families and communities through social and economic empowerment. For more information, visit www.ChiUL.org. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

