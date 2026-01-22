Chicago Urban League: Clean Slate Act Rights Wrongs for Black Community

Workshops to Serve Justice-Impacted People to Continue

The Chicago Urban League, one of the region’s fiercest advocates for the Black community, praised the State of Illinois for enacting the Clean Slate Act, which creates a process to automatically seal records of minor crimes.

“For decades, especially during the ‘War on Drugs,’ members of the Black community were arrested and sent to jail far out of proportion to their crimes,” said Karen Freeman-Wilson, President and CEO of the Urban League. “Families were ripped apart, and to this day, men and women struggle to find work and housing due to this dark chapter in our nation’s history. This new law will finally start breaking down some of the barriers our community has struggled against for generations.”

The law does not apply to murder, violent felonies, sex offenses, DUIs, and the other most heinous crimes. However, starting in 2029, anyone arrested for or convicted of most misdemeanors, non-violent felonies, and municipal ordinance violations will see their records sealed automatically no more than three years after they finish serving any sentence. Older records will be sealed over time.

Until then, the current process of petitioning to have records sealed will remain in place, and the Chicago Urban League plans to continue hosting workshops to assist affected families and individuals.

“We understand this process will take time, but there are many people who need relief now,” Freeman-Wilson said. “We encourage anyone who is struggling to find work, obtain housing, or access other benefits due to a criminal record to come to one of our clinics.”

On Thursday, January 22, the Urban League is hosting a free Fresh Start Legal Clinic and Resource Fair at the Shine Bright Community Center (8560 S. Cottage Grove Ave.) in the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago. Attendees must register for one of three sessions in advance at bit.ly/CULlegal. They are encouraged but not required to bring a recent copy of their RAP sheet with them, which can be obtained at Chicago Police Headquarters (3510 S. Michigan Avenue).

This clinic is offered in partnership with CARPLS, Westside Justice Center, West Side United, and the National Urban League.

The project is supported by the Department of Labor. A total of 30% percent of the Chicago Urban League’s Clean Slate Legal Clinic is financed with federal funds, and 55% percent funded by other sources.

The legal clinics are part of the Chicago Urban League’s broader workforce development effort, which helps community members secure good-paying jobs through training programs and other services. Now focused in their Chatham-based Empowerment Center, opened in November, the program served more than 2,000 people in fiscal year 2025.

About the Chicago Urban League

Established in 1916, the Chicago Urban League works to foster economic empowerment, cultivate leadership, and dismantle systemic barriers in the effort to drive lasting equity and prosperity for Black Chicago. We help people find jobs and establish careers, become homeowners, enhance their educational experiences, strengthen their leadership skills, and grow their businesses. As one of the oldest and largest affiliates of the National Urban League, we promote strong, sustainable communities through advocacy, innovation, and collaborative community, corporate and civic relationships. For more information, visit www.ChiUL.org. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

