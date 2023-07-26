Chicago Urban League announces class of 2024 fellows for its IMPACT leadership development program

This year, the program celebrates its 10th year with the largest cohort to date.

The Chicago Urban League has selected 46 rising leaders for the 2024 cohort of its IMPACT Leadership Development Program, the largest class since the program’s inception. Now in its 10th year, IMPACT is a rigorous, nine-month program that helps Black professionals around Chicago advance in their careers while also increasing their business network.

Since beginning in 2014, each cohort has included brilliant individuals from a variety of sectors, including corporate, government and nonprofit. Fellows are nominated by their employers and selected after a competitive application process. Through the years, more than 100 organizations in the Chicagoland area have sponsored IMPACT Fellows.

“IMPACT is one of our premier programs filled with driven and established individuals focused on providing equitable solutions not only with their employer but in the overall community. We are happy to welcome the Class of 2024 Fellows, who we are certain will continue the legacy of this program and continue to grow as leaders in Chicago and beyond,” said Karen Freeman-Wilson, President and CEO of the Chicago Urban League.

In partnership with the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, one of the world’s leading business schools, IMPACT calls on prominent academics, subject matter experts, and industry leaders to share their knowledge and insights with Fellows through day-long classroom experiences as well as supplemental sessions. IMPACT Fellows also receive leadership assessments and mentoring.

“This year is especially exciting for the program as we celebrate our 10th cohort, which consists of Chicago’s best and brightest emerging Black leaders,” said Mavis Laing, Vice President and Executive Director of IMPACT. “We could not continue this amazing program without the continued support of the Booth School of Business and other partners.”

Program partners include the MacArthur Foundation, Invenergy, Boeing, and the Community Focus Fund, as well as and corporate donors and organizations from all sectors who sponsor Fellows.

The 2024 IMPACT Fellows are:

Jeffrey Allen Director – Economic Equity Advisory Group, BMO Rodney Boyd Product Manager, Under Armour Cason Brunt Director of Major Gifts, Chicago Scholars Antwone Cameron Dean of Students, Chicago State University Danielle Campbell Marketing Director, Salesforce Regena Carson VP Sustainability & Business Diversity, Team Lead (Global Procurement), Northern Trust Mekashia Chenault Oncology Brand Management Lead, AbbVie Kalia Coleman Partner, Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP Roniesha Copeland Digital Natives Sales Lead, Stripe, Inc. Nicholas Crite Director, Regional Operations, Nicor Gas Anthony Driver Executive Director, SEIU IL State Council Tamakia Edwards Chief of Staff, Capital Development Board, State of Illinois Aaron Franklin Adjunct Faculty and Senior Program Manager, Human Resources, Talent Management, Rush University Medical Center Nancy Gargula Manager, Special Initiatives, People and Culture, MacArthur Foundation Dionysius Hall Managing Director of Youth and Family Services, Chicago Urban League Kanasha Herbert Senior Counsel, Locke Lord LLP Michael Hill Deposit and Liquidity Director, CIBC Bank USA Inc Shalisa Humphrey Principal, EY Aleschia Hyde Judicial Law Clerk, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Jada Jamison Key Account Manager, Hitachi Energy Veronica Johnson Internal Medicine Physician and Assistant Professor, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine Sean Johnson Chief Information Officer, Cook County Treasurer’s Office Nicole Johnson-Barnes Vice President, Senior Portfolio Advisor, Northern Trust Elois Joseph Co-Founder & VP of Strategy, Greenwood Project Jennifer King Deputy Director, Cook County Dept. of Human Rights and Ethics Annise Lewis Network Chief of Schools, Chicago Public Schools Blake Lopezzo Vice President of Consumer Insights, Molson Coors Beverage Company Tamica Lyons Sales Manager, CDW Mila Marshall Clean Water Advocate, Sierra Club, IL Chapter Ashley McGowan Global Lead, Business Equity, Meta Edward Mitchell Director Digital Health Strategy and Partnerships, Advocate Aurora Health Inc. Tolu Osisanya IT Senior Manager, UL Solutions Corey Richardson Director of Strategic Partnerships, Golden Apple Foundation Nino Rodriguez Founder & CEO, R3volutioNino Miriam Smith Vice President, Development and Alumni Relations, Columbia College Chicago Pamela Stubberfield Building Operations and Administrative Manager, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Christopher Swann Senior Program Manager, Feeding America Elizabeth Thomas Brand Manager, General Mills Colleen Thomas Director of Marketing Strategy, Ulta Beauty Charniece Tisdale Senior Director, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Oak Street Health Courtney Underwood Chief Human Resources Officer, By The Hand Club For Kids James Vaughan Director of Practice Operations, RUSH University Medical Center Draymond Washington Financial Advisor, Merrill Lynch Marishonta Wilkerson Government Relations Manager, McDonald’s Corporation Ryan Yarrell Director of External Affairs and Community Partnerships, Near North Health Weeya Young Assistant General Counsel, Procurement and Medical Delivery Systems, Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services

Sessions for the 2024 IMPACT class will begin in September 2023. Applications for the 2025 class will be available in March 2024. To learn more, visit the IMPACT program page on our website.

To learn more about other programs offered by the Chicago Urban League, visit ChiUL.org. You can also follow the League on Facebook and Twitter.