Chicago residents looking to strengthen their financial futures will have an opportunity to learn from financial experts, community leaders and a familiar face from one of television’s most popular Chicago-based dramas when City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin hosts the Smart Money Strong Futures Financial Empowerment Summit on Thursday, November 19, at Malcolm X College.

The free event, presented in partnership with State Farm and the Economic Awareness Council, will bring together young people, parents, families and financial professionals for an evening focused on building financial knowledge, developing healthy money habits and creating opportunities for long-term wealth.

Among the featured guests will be Chicago West Side native Cortez Smith, known for his portrayal of Nuck on the hit television series “The Chi.” Smith will deliver the youth keynote address, sharing personal experiences and lessons about financial responsibility, spending wisely and making decisions that can contribute to future success.

The summit is part of the Treasurer’s Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow (BWTT) initiative, which seeks to expand access to financial education and resources throughout Chicago.

“Chicago is a city of hardworking people who want to do better for themselves and their families, but too often, access to financial resources and information isn’t the same in every neighborhood,” said Treasurer Conyears-Ervin. “We’re bringing these conversations directly into our communities because everyone deserves an opportunity to get ahead. Our goal is simple: help more Chicagoans take control of their finances, make their money work for them, and build wealth today for tomorrow.”

The event comes at a time when many Chicago families are navigating rising household expenses, concerns about financial security and the challenge of preparing for retirement while meeting everyday obligations.

For residents in historically underserved communities, access to trustworthy financial information can make a meaningful difference in decisions involving credit, savings, homeownership and investments.

Organizers have designed the summit to address those needs through separate adult and youth programming, offering practical information that participants can begin applying immediately.

Adult workshops will explore budgeting, building and maintaining good credit, investing and strategies for achieving greater financial stability. Featured presenters include Tracie Anderson of TransUnion and investment portfolio manager Mauricio Banuelos.

An adult keynote panel will feature Malcolm X College President David A. Sanders, Chi Gives Back founder Sandi Robinson and Chase Bank Vice President and Community Manager Laura Lopez. The discussion will examine ways individuals and families can move beyond financial survival and begin building sustainable wealth.

Young participants will have opportunities to engage in interactive financial literacy activities designed to make money management understandable and relevant to their everyday experiences.

Smith’s youth keynote will be moderated by Brittany Fegans, an international gold medal-winning choreographer, Chicago youth mentor and founder of BF Creative Works.

State Farm, one of the event’s major partners, emphasized the importance of making financial education accessible to residents at every stage of life.

“Financial empowerment begins with knowledge and the confidence to take the next step. Through workshops and panel discussions, this summit will help attendees make informed choices and build a stronger financial future—because a stronger financial future simply begins with the next informed decision,” said Launey Jason, vice president of agency/sales.

“At State Farm, we help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. We’re proud to support efforts that make financial education more accessible to our community.”

In addition to the educational sessions, the evening will include live entertainment and networking opportunities, giving attendees a chance to connect with professionals and community organizations committed to financial empowerment.

The summit also reinforces the importance of introducing financial literacy at an early age. By bringing young people into conversations about saving, budgeting and responsible spending, organizers hope to encourage habits that can benefit participants throughout adulthood.

For Chicago families, the November 19 gathering offers an opportunity to gain valuable financial knowledge without the expense often associated with financial education seminars.

Through the Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow initiative, the Treasurer’s Office continues its efforts to help Chicagoans strengthen their financial foundations and pursue greater economic opportunity.