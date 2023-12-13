Chicago tradition continues: Miller Lite Free Rides program offers complimentary transportation on New Year’s Eve

Molson Coors extends its 35-year commitment to responsible celebrations into 2024

As anticipation builds for the countdown to midnight, Molson Coors is helping Chicago residents celebrate the holiday season by offering complimentary mass transit on New Year’s Eve through its 2023 Miller Lite Free Rides program. In partnership with the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), residents can enjoy fare-free rides on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1 across all CTA lines, providing a responsible transportation option to usher in the new year.

“As we embrace the new year, Molson Coors remains committed to championing alcohol responsibility in the communities it serves. It’s an honor to contribute to the night’s festivities across Chicago and welcome in 2024 together,” said Alison Hanrahan, community affairs manager, Molson Coors. “By partnering with CTA, our hope is to not only provide free rides, but to foster a sense of community and responsibility as we collectively celebrate this new chapter.”

Since its inception in 1988, the Free Rides program has been a cornerstone of Molson Coors’ commitment to promoting responsible celebrations. Through collaborative efforts with local mass transit, the program has extended fare-free rides to more than 8 million individuals across the U.S. During last year’s New Year’s Eve Free Rides in Chicago, more than 59,000 individuals took advantage of complimentary transit to ring in the new year responsibly.

“We firmly believe that Chicago is one of the greatest cities to welcome in the new year, and we take immense pride in enhancing the celebrations of residents and visitors alike through fare- free transportation,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “We appreciate having a decadelong partnership with Molson Coors that has enriched the New Years’ experience for Chicagoans.”

The New Year’s Eve Free Rides program concludes this year’s annual initiative. This year, the program was offered in nine cities over the course of five events including St. Patrick’s Day, special holidays and major sporting events. Molson Coors has expanded the Free Rides program over the past two years, providing increased access to free transportation options and reinforcing the company’s commitment to the communities it serves.

In addition to Chicago, Molson Coors will offer fare-free rides on New Year’s Eve to residents in Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Milwaukee, Phoenix and the Twin Cities.

Chicago residents are encouraged to plan their free ride before the countdown to midnight begins. Riders can visit transitchicago.com to review transit routes and make arrangements for their journey into 2024.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people for all life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Madrí Excepcional and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, ZOA Energy, Blue Run Spirits, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic brands ever made. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with energy drinks, bottled spirits, ready-to-

drink cocktails, cider and more. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.