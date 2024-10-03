Chicago Theological Seminary to host 7-stop Chicago Civil Rights trolley tour

One of the defining characteristics of Chicago Theological Seminary (CTS) is our Commitments, which guide everything we do. Through these commitments, the Jackson Oral History Project was conceived, leading to an historic partnership with the Chicago History Museum (CHM) for an exhibit entitled, Religion, Civil Rights, and the Ongoing American Transformation.



Now, CTS, once again in partnership with CHM, is bringing the Chicago Civil Rights movement to life through the places that meant the most to it on the Chicago Civil Rights Trolley Tour. On Saturday, October 5, the trolley will depart from CTS at 1pm for a guided tour through important and iconic places in the Chicago Civil Rights movement and early Breadbasket movement, including: Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church Rainbow PUSH Coalition HQ MLK Monument Church of the Good Shepard Parkway Ballroom CCCO/Breadbasket HQ and more (All locations subject to change.)



The trolley tour will feature discussion and narration by early Breadbasket leader Rev. Martin Deppe as well as scholars Rev. Dr. Brian Smith (CTS) and Dr. Peter Alter (CHM). These shared stories are essential to an understanding of our past as we continue to fight ignorance, racism and white Christian nationalism. This event has sold out and currently has a wait list, showing the demand there is in the Chicagoland area for these types of historical and cultural educational opportunities.



“There is a hunger in the community to understand where we’ve been,” said Kim Schultz, Director of Interreligious Engagements and Public Projects at CTS. “We always have to remember that the struggle for Civil Rights wasn’t confined to Selma or even the South generally; it was happening in places all over the country, places like Chicago and CTS was an incubator in that movement.”



CTS is well-known for its Trolley Tours, having hosted several sold-out interfaith trolleys that have visited religious sites throughout the Chicago area. For more information or to join the trolley contact Kim Schultz at [email protected] .



ABOUT CHICAGO THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY

Since its inception, CTS has lived on the edge – literally and figuratively. Established in the boomtown of Chicago in 1855, the Seminary’s first mission was to train church leaders on what was then America’s western boundary. Throughout our history CTS has been a leader in theological education, social justice, and societal transformation. Learn more at www.ctschicago.edu.



ABOUT THE CHICAGO HISTORY MUSEUM

The Chicago History Museum is situated on ancestral homelands of the Potawatomi people, who cared for the land until forced out by non-Native settlers. Established in 1856, the Museum is located at 1601 N. Clark Street in Lincoln Park, its third location. A major museum and research center for Chicago and U.S. history, the Chicago History Museum strives to be a destination for learning, inspiration, and civic engagement. Through dynamic exhibitions, tours, publications, special events and programming, the Museum connects people to Chicago’s history and to each other. The Museum collects and preserves millions of artifacts, documents, and images to assist in sharing Chicago stories. The Museum gratefully acknowledges the support of the Chicago Park District on behalf of the people of Chicago.