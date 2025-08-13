Chicago Teachers Union Hosts Third Annual Back-to-School Summer Jam to Serve Hundreds of Families

The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) is proud to announce its third Annual Back to School Summer Jam will take place on Saturday, August 16 from 10 AM – 3 PM at the CTU Center (1901 W Carroll).

This vibrant community event, free and open to the public, is designed to give students a joyful and empowering send-off into the new school year with free school supplies, health screenings, haircuts, live entertainment and food.

“Our obligation to our young people goes beyond the classroom and it starts in the community,” said CTU President Stacy Davis Gates. “Our new contract paves the way for this to be the best CPS school year yet — with expanded Sustainable Community Schools, re-opened libraries, and smaller class sizes. This annual back-to-school event is our way of saying to our community that we see you, support you, and we’re rooting for your success.”

The Back to School Summer Jam is more than just a celebration—it’s a cornerstone of CTU’s commitment to nurturing the whole child and supporting CPS families. It brings together students, educators, community partners, healthcare providers, artists, and families for a day of celebration, laughter, support and resources.

This year’s event will include:

Free school supplies , including backpacks and dental hygiene kits

On-site medical services provided by Saint Anthony's Hospital, including physicals and vaccinations

Vendors

Youth zones with gaming, basketball, bounce houses, art activities, and more

Live performances from CPS students and community talent

Haircuts from local barbers

A giveaway of 5,000 culturally relevant books

Free Food, music, raffles and family-friendly entertainment throughout the day

This year’s event includes participation from local organizations, sponsors, healthcare providers and youth advocacy groups. The CTU thanks its partners for making this event possible and standing with Chicago students and families.

Partners : Brandon Johnson For Chicago, State Senator Graciela Guzman, State Rep. Lilian Jimenez, Cook County Commissioner Tara Stamps, Alderwoman Julia Ramirez, Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor, Alderperson Jessie Fuentes, Alderman Will Hall, Alderman Walter Burnett, Saint Anthony Hospital, AFT Reading Opens the World, Bally’s Chicago, United Schools Associates, Chicago Federation of Labor, Chicago Fire FC, Aaron Brothers Moving and Storage, Chicago Defender Charities, Christmas In the Wards, First Book, Hop 22 Barbers and Black Fire Brigade.