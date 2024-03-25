Chicago teacher’s GoFundMe aims to inspire students through cultural immersion

Photo credit: GoFundMe

Casey Campe, an esteemed educator with 17 years of teaching experience, is on a mission to provide an unforgettable educational experience for her senior students. Recognizing the importance of cultural immersion and community connection, she has launched a GoFundMe campaign to make a profound impact on her students’ lives.

Campe’s initiative aims to take her students to see “Purpose,” a captivating play set in Chicago. The play delves into the intricacies of Black American politics through the lens of a radical Black Chicagoan family.

Complementing this cultural excursion is a planned visit to a local Black-owned restaurant, where students will have the chance to interact with the executive chef and explore recipes influenced by Ghana, New Orleans, and Mississippi.

In her heartfelt message on the fundraiser, Campe is calling for support. Every donation, regardless of size, will contribute to covering the costs of transportation, dinner, and the play. By rallying together, the community can ensure that these deserving students have the opportunity to participate in this enriching experience that will leave a lasting impact on their lives.

To support Constance Campe’s mission and learn more about this incredible initiative, click here.