Chicago teachers approve tentative deal to reopen CPS classrooms, CTU says

ABC7

Chicago Teachers Union officials said rank-and-file union members have voted in favor of a tentative agreement for teachers, students and staff to return to the classroom.

The CTU saying nearly 54% of its roughly 25,000 members approved a tentative agreement to return to in-person learning.

The CTU said in a statement early Wednesday that it certified the ballot results on the proposed framework for returning to in-person learning at CPS just before 12:30 a.m.

Under what CTU says is now the ratified plan, students, teachers and staff will have a staggered return to their physical classrooms.

Pre-K and cluster students will return on Thursday. Kindergarten through 5th grade will return on March 1 and 6th grade through 8th grade returns March 8.

So far, no date has been set for high school students to return.

In a statement overnight, CTU president Jesse Sharkey minced no words, slamming both Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS leadership, saying, “Let me be clear. This plan is not what any of us deserve. Not us. Not our students. Not their families. The fact that CPS could not delay reopening a few short weeks to ramp up vaccinations and preparations in schools is a disgrace…

“Yet the mayor and CPS leadership were willing to do even further harm to our school district to maintain that posture. That’s how much they care about real safety for students, their families and the educators and school staff who support them.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson issued a statement saying, “The vast majority of CPS families have been separated from their schools for nearly a year, and the ratification of our agreement ensures families have options to choose in-person learning and make a plan that is best for them. We look forward to welcoming students as they return to their classrooms in the days ahead. This vote reaffirms the strength and fairness of our plan, which provides families and employees certainty about returning to schools and guarantees the best possible health and safety protocols. Our schools are fully prepared to safely welcome back students beginning tomorrow, and we are eager to provide additional support for the families who need more than remote learning can provide.”

This article originally appeared on ABC7 News.